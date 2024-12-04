Breece Hall Won't Practice To Begin Week 14 Preparation
2 days agoNew York Jets running back Breece Hall (knee) is not practicing on Wednesday to begin preparation for the Week 14 matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Hall is dealing with a knee injury, and interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich is not sure if he will play on Sunday. It's worth noting Hall did not practice on Wednesday last week but still played against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 13. He registered 12 carries for 60 yards but did not catch a pass. Hall and Braelon Allen fantasy managers should continue to follow Hall's status through the end of the week. The Dolphins have surrendered the 11th-most fantasy points per game to running backs, so either player could be in for a solid day for the last week of the fantasy football regular season.
Source: Al Iannazzone
Source: Al Iannazzone