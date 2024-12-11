Breece Hall "Struggling A Bit," Status For Week 15 Unclear
2 days agoNew York Jets running back Breece Hall's (knee) status for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars is uncertain. According to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic, Hall is "struggling a bit," and his status for Week 15 is unclear. The Jets are (3-10) but do not plan to shut down Hall for the season despite missing last Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins. As a result in Week 14, Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis carried the workload, and a similar approach is expected heading into Week 15 if Hall is ruled out. Last week, Allen logged a 54% snap share, while Davis handled the remaining 46%. Allen rushed 11 times for 43 yards while catching four of five targets for 38 yards, while Davis rushed 10 times for 40 yards and a touchdown while catching three of six targets for 27 yards in the Week 14 loss to the Dolphins. Both delivered respectable performances and should be considered flex options for fantasy managers if Hall is unavailable in Week 15.
Source: Zack Rosenblatt
