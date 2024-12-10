Brandon Woodruff Might Not Be Ready For Opening Day
2 days agoMilwaukee Brewers general manager Matt Arnold left some doubt as to whether right-hander Brandon Woodruff (shoulder) will be ready to be in the club's Opening Day starting rotation in 2025. "It's hard to say at the moment (whether he will be in the rotation to open the season). I think certainly, we have expectations that he'll be part of our rotation. We also want to be cautious with him and his health," Arnold said. Woodruff had surgery in October of 2023 to fix the anterior capsule in his right shoulder. The 31-year-old started throwing in late August off a mound, but Milwaukee isn't going to rush Woodruff, even if that means him opening the year on the injured list. The two-time All-Star only made 11 starts in 2023 but was electric when on the mound, sporting a 2.28 ERA and 0.82 WHIP with 74 K's and 15 walks in 67 innings. It's fair to wonder if he can recapture his pre-injury form while also potentially having his innings limited early in the season.
Source: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel - Todd Rosiak
