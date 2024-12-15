Brandon Saad Re-Enters Blues Lineup Sunday
3 weeks agoSt. Louis Blues left wing Brandon Saad will rejoin the lineup for Sunday's matchup against the Rangers. The veteran forward will be back in action after missing Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss to Dallas as a healthy scratch. Saad has not played well for the Blues this season, and according to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, the team is looking to trade the winger, who has a $4.5 million cap hit on his contract, which expires with the 2025-26 campaign. Through 27 outings, Saad has mustered 10 points (four goals, six assists). Oskar Sundqvist makes way for him in the lineup on Sunday.
Source: Alex Ferrario
