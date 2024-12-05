Brandon Ingram Will Suit Up Thursday
17 hours agoNew Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (calf) is available for Thursday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Ingram will return to action after missing the team's last five contests due to right calf soreness. The 27-year-old is a key offensive weapon for the Pelicans, averaging 22.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 5.4 assists in 33.6 minutes per game this season. His return provides a much-needed boost to a New Orleans squad looking to gain some momentum, and fantasy managers will be glad to have him back in their lineups.
Source: NBA Injury Report
