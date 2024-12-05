Brandin Cooks Starts Off With Limited Practice
17 hours agoDallas Cowboys wide receiver Brandin Cooks (knee) was listed as a limited practice participant due to rest purposes in the first practice of the week on Thursday. Cooks made his return to the field in the Thanksgiving Day win over the division-rival New York Giants last Thursday for the first time since Week 4 due to a knee infection that required surgery. It was a successful return, as the 31-year-old veteran found the end zone, albeit on three catches for only 16 yards. Dallas is likely just resting Cooks after his first game back last week, meaning he should be active this Sunday to face the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night. The matchup against Cincy is an excellent one, although Cooks will remain a low-upside, touchdown-dependent WR5/flex for fantasy managers, especially with it looking like tight end Jake Ferguson will return from a two-game absence due to a concussion.
Source: DallasCowboys.com - Tammy Yarrish
