Bogdan Bogdanovic In Danger Of Missing Another Game
2 days agoAtlanta Hawks guard/forward Bogdan Bogdanovic (quadriceps) has a questionable designation on the injury report ahead of Wednesday's NBA Cup quarterfinal against the Knicks. A quadriceps contusion might keep Bogdanovic off the court for the second straight game. Garrison Mathews and Vit Krejci get extra work with Bogdanovic out, but neither was productive in Sunday's heavy loss to Denver. The two combined for only five points and four assists off the bench despite both seeing 20-plus minutes of action.
Source: NBA Injury Report
