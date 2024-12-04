Bo Bichette On Track For Opening Day
2 days agoToronto Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins said on Tuesday that shortstop Bo Bichette (finger) is on track to be ready for Opening Day in 2025. Bichette had season-ending surgery in late September to have a pin inserted into his fractured right middle finger. The 26-year-old had an awful 2024 season between poor performance and injuries and was limited to 81 games for the Blue Jays. Barring a setback during his offseason workouts, though, Bichette should be ready to play in spring training and for Opening Day as he looks for a bounce-back campaign in what could be his final season in Toronto. He hit .225 on the year after never hitting blow .275 at any professional level of his career. Yes, he was a massive fantasy bust. Despite the terrible year, with good health, Bichette can absolutely rebound and could come at a nice value in spring drafts.
Source: Sportsnet.ca - Ben Nicholson-Smith
