Bijan Robinson Goes Over 100 Total Yards, Scores In Week 14 Loss
3 days agoAtlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson rushed 22 times for 92 yards and a score while adding two catches for nine yards in Sunday's 42-21 loss to the Vikings. The 22-year-old has gone over 100 total yards rushing and receiving in seven of the last eight games and nine of 13 overall. The rushing score was his ninth TD of the season, and although it was just the second time all season that the former first-round draft pick failed to log at least three receptions, he's caught at least two balls in every game, giving him a solid weekly floor in fantasy. The second-year pro continues to be a weekly RB1 regardless of matchup and that should be no different in Week 15 when the Falcons take on the Raiders.
Source: ESPN
