Bengals Elevate Cade York Ahead Of Monday Night Game
2 days agoThe Cincinnati Bengals elevated kicker Cade York from their practice squad to the active roster on Monday ahead of Week 14's meeting with the Dallas Cowboys. With Evan McPherson (groin) landing on injured reserve last Wednesday, Cincinnati was due to get their kicking situation straightened out. They'll turn to York to do so. The 23-year-old is on his second team in 2024 -- having kicked for the Washington Commanders earlier this season back in Week 1. He made both extra-point attempts but missed both field goal tries. It was his only appearance with the team. He'll get another chance now for at least this week. York is a bit tough to trust right away, but the Bengals score a lot, and if you're suddenly in need of an emergency kicker, there's an option for you.
Source: Ian Rapoport
Source: Ian Rapoport