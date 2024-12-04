Baker Mayfield Good To Go
2 days agoTampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said that quarterback Baker Mayfield (leg) would have been a full participant on Wednesday if the team held a full practice. The team conducted a light walkthrough session for the first practice of the week. Mayfield went down in pain in the Week 13 overtime win over the division-rival Carolina Panthers on Sunday when he was cleated in his right leg. The 29-year-old briefly left the game but returned to lead the team to a win in overtime, and the Bucs expect him to be just fine to play this Sunday against the visiting Las Vegas Raiders. Fantasy managers were a bit disappointed with his showing against Carolina, as he threw for only 235 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions, but he has a great matchup upcoming and will have QB1 upside against the Raiders.
Source: Buccaneers.com - Brianna Dix
Source: Buccaneers.com - Brianna Dix