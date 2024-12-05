Auston Matthews Strikes Twice Against Predators
24 hours agoToronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews helped the team defeat Nashville 3-2 with a two-goal effort on Wednesday. He scored twice inside two minutes at the start of the second period to put Toronto up 2-1. Matthews recorded his 34th career multi-goal period, which is only one short of Jeremy Roenick's record among U.S.-born players. After missing nine games because of an upper-body injury, the Maple Leafs star has started to make up for lost time. In three outings since returning to the lineup, Matthews has posted three goals and two assists. He's now up to 16 points (eight goals, eight assists) for the campaign with the same number of games played.
Source: ESPN
