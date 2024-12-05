Astros Make Offer To Alex Bregman
19 hours agoThe Houston Astros have offered free-agent third baseman Alex Bregman a six-year deal worth around $156 million, according to a source. If Bregman were to take the deal, it would be a club record contract in terms of dollars. However, Bregman is likely to reject it, depending on what other offers he gets, as he's believed to be seeking a deal closer to $200 million. Astros owner Jim Crane said last month that he prefers not to hand out lengthy contract extensions in free agency, which makes it unlikely they will be able to bring Bregman back in 2025 and beyond. The 30-year-old third baseman has been a core player for Houston during their run of two titles in 2017 and 2022. Last year, he hit .260/.315/.453 with 26 homers and 75 RBI while winning a Gold Glove. If Bregman signs elsewhere, free agent Jorge Polanco is at the top of Houston's list to play third base.
Source: MLB.com - Brian McTaggart
