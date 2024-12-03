Aroldis Chapman Agrees To One-Year Deal With Red Sox
3 days agoThe Boston Red Sox and relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman have agreed to a one-year, $10.75 million deal. Boston was looking to add a left-handed bullpen arm and Chapman would fulfill that need. The 36-year-old was a reliever for the Pirates last season, taking over as closer down the stretch, and tallied a 3.79 ERA (3.04 FIP), 1.35 WHIP, 22.3% K-BB%, 22 holds, and 14 saves over 61 2/3 IP. Right now it's uncertain who will be the closer as Kenley Jansen is a free agent and Liam Hendriks was shut down late last season due to elbow soreness after recovering from Tommy John surgery. Chapman could be a solid source of strikeouts for fantasy managers regardless of role, but would be even more relevant were he to be named closer, so keep an eye on this situation come spring.
Source: Jeff Passan
