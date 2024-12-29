Antonio Gibson Pads Stats In Garbage Time
2 weeks agoNew England Patriots running back Antonio Gibson rushed for 63 yards on 12 carries during Saturday's Week 17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in blowout fashion. He was unable to convert his lone target into a reception. Gibson had just six carries for 10 yards midway through the fourth quarter, but he padded his stats with some big runs during garbage time, including a 20-yard gain. The 26-year-old operated as the Patriots' lead back over Rhamondre Stevenson, who rushed just two times for one yard. Stevenson found himself relegated to the backup role after a costly fumble in Week 16, which led to an increase in volume for Gibson. The 26-year-old boasts a solid 4.6 yards per carry this year, but he's nothing more than a low-end RB3 heading into Week 18 against the Buffalo Bills.
Source: RotoBaller
