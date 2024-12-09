Anthony Davis Active Versus Trail Blazers
3 days agoLos Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis (foot) will play against Portland on Sunday. As usual, the team has upgradEd Davis from probable to available. Following a brief slump, Davis was back firing against Atlanta last time out, scoring 38 points, and he will need to do a lot of the heavy lifting offensively again on Sunday because LeBron James (foot) will be out of the lineup for the first time this season. The Trail Blazers have previously done decent work against opposing centers, but they sit among the worst teams in the West and just got blown out 141-99 by fellow strugglers Utah.
Source: Trevor Lane
Source: Trevor Lane