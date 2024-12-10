Andrew Copp Scores Twice In Monday's Win
1 day agoDetroit Red Wings forward Andrew Copp netted two goals as the team bettered Buffalo 6-5 in a shootout Monday night. Copp's second goal of the contest sparked a Red Wings comeback in the third period when the team had fallen 5-3 behind. These are his first goals in over a month, and Copp had recorded just two points across his previous 15 appearances. The veteran forward started out the season relatively well, but his offensive impact has been limited. With 28 games played, Copp has tallied seven goals and four assists with 30 shots.
Source: ESPN
