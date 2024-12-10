Andrei Iosivas Productive Yet Again In Week 14
1 day agoCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Andrei Iosivas caught four of his five targets for 41 yards during Monday's Week 14 win over the Dallas Cowboys. The Bengals' offense is quite crowded right now with strong performances from Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Mike Gesicki, and Chase Brown, but we can't ignore a solid string of productivity from Iosivas. He has 10 catches, 122 yards, and one touchdown during that three-game span, ranking 60th among receivers in terms of average fantasy points per game. He should be viewed as a solid WR4 option in deeper leagues ahead of Week 15 against the Tennessee Titans.
Source: RotoBaller
