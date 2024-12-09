Amari Cooper Active In Loss To Los Angeles
3 days agoBuffalo Bills wide receiver Amari Cooper caught six passes for 95 yards in the team's 42-44 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The veteran was targeted a team-high 14 times in what was ultimately his busiest game as a member of the Bills. It's encouraging to see Cooper's usage increase as he gets more comfortable with the Buffalo offense and his wrist ailment heals. Unfortunately for fantasy managers who started Cooper, Josh Allen's three passing touchdowns went to Khalil Shakir, Mack Hollins, and Ty Johnson. Cooper and the rest of the Bills travel to face the Detroit Lions in Week 15.
Source: RotoBaller
