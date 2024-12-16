Alim McNeill, Carlton Davis III Feared To Have Season-Ending Injuries
3 weeks agoAccording to Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell, defensive back Carlton Davis III (jaw) and defensive lineman Alim McNeill (knee) are thought to have suffered season-ending injuries in Sunday's 48-42 loss to the Buffalo Bills. The NFL's Ian Rapoport reported the news. Ouch. Davis III picked up his issue early in the second quarter while attempting a tackle on Bills running back Ray Davis, while McNeill sustained his roughly midway through the third frame. Neither returned to the contest, and Campbell noted he "doesn't feel good" about either player's chances of playing again this season. The Lions' injuries on the defensive side of the ball are getting out of hand as their depth chart is studded with red designations that nearly outnumber the healthy athletes. Detroit has a road meeting against their division-rival Chicago Bears on tap for Week 16 with seemingly severely depleted defensive personnel.
Source: Ian Rapoport
