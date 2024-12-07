Alexandre Sarr Out On Saturday
4 days agoWashington Wizards forward/center Alexandre Sarr (back) has been ruled out for Saturday's contest against Denver. He was already iffy for the game after the team gave him a questionable designation on the injury report. Sarr's injury gives Jonas Valanciunas another opportunity to start, and we might have another Marvin Bagley III sighting on the Wizards' frontcourt. On Thursday, he came out of nowhere to produce a solid line as a starter versus Dallas, recording 16 points, eight rebounds, and two steals.
Source: Washington Wizards
