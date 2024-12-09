Alexandre Pantoja Gets Second-Round Win At UFC 310
2 days agoFlyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja picked up a second-round submission win over former Rizin champion and UFC newcomer Kai Asakura in the main event of UFC 310 on Saturday. In the first round, Pantoja landed a big left hand that almost dropped Asakura, but Asakura was able to recover. In the second round, Pantoja shot for a takedown, got Asakura down, quickly got his back and finished him via rear-naked choke. In 7:05 of action, Pantoja landed three takedowns and 33 significant strikes. With a win over Asakura, Pantoja extended his winning streak to seven and made his third successful title defense.
Source: UFC
Source: UFC