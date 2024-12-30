X
2 weeks agoLas Vegas Raiders running back Alexander Mattison rushed for just 32 yards on 10 carries during Sunday's Week 17 win over the New Orleans Saints. He also caught one of his three targets for six yards through the air. Mattison salvaged his fantasy showing last weekend with a touchdown, but he had no such luck during this week's battle with the Saints. Furthermore, he played second fiddle to Ameer Abdullah (foot), who was much more productive and efficient with 20 carries, 115 rushing yards, three catches, and 32 receiving yards. In fact, Mattison didn't see a steady workload until Abdullah exited with a foot injury early in the fourth quarter. Las Vegas' backfield has been very unpredictable this season, but if Sunday's game is any indication, Mattison won't be a reliable fantasy option against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 18.--Andersen Pickard - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller

