Alexander Mattison Maintains Pass-Catching Upside In Lead Role
2 weeks agoLas Vegas Raiders running back Alexander Mattison remains on the fantasy radar given his ability to catch passes and score touchdowns. The 26-year-old had previously been benched in favor of Sincere McCormick, but after McCormick landed on injured reserve with an ankle injury, Mattison returned to his starting job last Sunday. The 26-year-old mustered just 2.3 yards per carry against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but he made an impact (especially in PPR leagues) with seven targets, four catches, and 29 receiving yards. He also scored a touchdown. Fantasy managers should be excited to watch Mattison perform against a New Orleans Saints defense allowing the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing running backs. In addition to remaining an impactful touchdown scorer and pass catcher, Mattison could see his ground efficiency improve given that the Saints have allowed a staggering 4.9 yards per carry. He remains a mid-range RB3/FLEX play this Sunday in New Orleans.
Source: RotoBaller
