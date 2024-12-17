Alexander Mattison Inefficient, Loses Crucial Fumble In Relief Effort
2 weeks agoLas Vegas Raiders running back Alexander Mattison showed the world why he was benched for Sincere McCormick (ankle) by fumbling the ball into the end zone in his team's Week 15 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. The opposing defense wasn't able to recover the loose ball, but it still counted for a safety. Mattison ended the night with seven carries for 21 yards (good for three yards per carry) and two catches on four targets for an absolutely whopping, gob-smacking, earth-shattering three yards. He'll have an easier matchup next week against the Jacksonville Jaguars. If McCormick doesn't play, it's still questionable if Mattison have much value, considering the presence of fellow RB Ameer Abdullah, who scored the team's only TD.
Source: ESPN
