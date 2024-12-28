Alex Ovechkin Returns To Capitals Lineup Saturday
2 weeks agoWashington Capitals winger Alex Ovechkin (lower leg) will return to action on Saturday versus Toronto. The Capitals captain is ready for action again five weeks after breaking his left fibula. Following his lengthy absence, Ovechkin might need a bit of time to find his feet, but he looked spectacular early in the campaign. The veteran star has recorded 15 goals and 25 points in 18 outings this season. He needs to light the lamp 27 more times to break Wayne Gretzky's legendary goal-scoring record, and Ovechkin will have 48 games to do it. Dylan Strome and Aliaksei Protas will be partnered with Ovechkin on the first line on Saturday.
Source: ESPN
