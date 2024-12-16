Aleksander Barkov A Game-Time Call Monday
3 weeks agoFlorida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov (illness) is considered a game-time decision for Monday's matchup against Edmonton. There's a chance Barkov will return to the lineup after missing the previous game due to illness, but we won't know for sure until closer to puck drop. The Panthers captain didn't take part in Monday's optional morning skate. Sam Bennett worked as the first-line center in Saturday's 3-0 loss to Calgary, with Anton Lundell moving to the second line. Both players will have additional fantasy value if Barkov remains out on Monday.
Source: NHL.com
