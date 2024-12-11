X
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

2 days agoLas Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce said that quarterback Aidan O'Connell (knee) will take part in the team's walkthrough practice on Wednesday. As far as O'Connell's availability for the Monday night game in Week 15 against the Atlanta Falcons, Pierce said it will depend on how O'Connell looks this week. The Raiders won't hold their first official practice until Thursday this week, but it's a good sign that O'Connell will be on the field on Wednesday after the Raiders initially feared he suffered a season-ending left-knee injury in the Week 14 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He's officially dealing with a bone bruise. If O'Connell plays on Monday night, he'll be a low-end QB2 with upside in superflex leagues against a Falcons defense that was torched by the Vikings in Week 14. If O'Connell is ruled out, Desmond Ridder would make his first start in 2024.--Keith Hernandez - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com - Paul Gutierrez

