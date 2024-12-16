Adam Thielen Stays Steady Against Cowboys
3 weeks agoCarolina Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen caught five of seven targets for 51 yards against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 15. While this output was the lowest for Thielen since his Week 12 return from a hamstring injury, he kept himself afloat amid Carolina's offensive struggles, garnering the most targets and receptions on the team. Thielen has been a late-season fantasy surprise, playing his way into some starting lineups as a flex option. While this wasn't the performance those managers were hoping for, he should remain a mid-tier flex option in Week 16 against Arizona.
Source: ESPN
