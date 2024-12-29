Aaron Rodgers Pulled Sunday, Still Expected To Start In Week 18
2 weeks agoNew York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers was replaced by Tyrod Taylor in the fourth quarter of Sunday's Week 17 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Rodgers finished with 112 passing yards, zero touchdowns, and two interceptions. He also took four sacks, including one for a safety. Interestingly, Taylor played significantly better in his two drives, completing 79 percent of his passes for 83 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions. Despite Taylor's promising fourth quarter, interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich told the media postgame that he expects Rodgers to remain the starter for Week 18 against the Miami Dolphins. Looking beyond next weekend, Rodgers' future with the Jets remains uncertain, and it's possible he will enter 2025 with a new team or even on the retirement list.
Source: Zack Rosenblatt
