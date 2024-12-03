Aaron Rodgers Not Considering Sitting Out Games
3 days agoNew York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been rumored to potentially be placed on Injured Reserve or sit out late-season games as the team's season has fallen apart, but the 41-year-old is aiming to put those rumors to rest. On his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers said his goal after suffering an Achilles tear in Week 1 of last season is to play all 17 games in 2024. He wants to "finish the season the right way." The four-time MVP has completed 62.5% of his passes for 2,627 yards, 19 touchdowns, and eight interceptions this year. His play hasn't been horrible, but it hasn't been what we've come to expect from the future Hall of Famer. The veteran still has fantasy value in Superflex/two-QB leagues, and it sounds as if he'll be available during the fantasy football playoffs.
Source: Rich Cimini -- ESPN
