Aaron Jones Picks Up Quad Injury In Win Over Former Team
2 weeks agoPer head coach Kevin O'Connell, Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones (quad) suffered a quad contusion in Sunday's 27-25 win over the Green Bay Packers. The 30-year-old was apparently stepped on, forcing him to miss a stretch before halftime. He'd return to the game in the third quarter but sat out again in the fourth with the outing seemingly safely at hand. That he could return initially is excellent news for him, though it's worth mentioning that he remained on the sidelines even when the Packers brought the game within one score late. With a crucial matchup on deck with their division-rival Detroit Lions in Week 18, the Vikes will need all the help they can get as they attempt to clinch the division and secure the conference's top seed. Keep an eye on Jones' practice status this week ahead of the season's final slate of action.
Source: Will Ragatz
Source: Will Ragatz