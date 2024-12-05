Aaron Gordon To Play On Thursday
16 hours agoDenver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (calf) will suit up ahead of Thursday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. As expected, Gordon will suit up after being listed as probable ahead of this game. Gordon played 33 minutes during their last game. He appears to be basically back up to speed after missing nearly the entire month of November. Fantasy managers can feel safe getting Gordon back in their lineups on Thursday. Peyton Watson should see a reduced role going forward with Gordon healthy again.
Source: Denver Nuggets
