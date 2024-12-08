Aaron Gordon Back In Action Sunday
3 days agoDenver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (calf) will return to the lineup on Sunday versus Atlanta. He missed Saturday's battle against Washington and was downgraded from probable to questionable earlier in the day, but Gordon is in the starting lineup for Denver. The 29-year-old will make only his 11th appearance of the season. Gordon has averaged 15.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 3.3 assists in 30.3 minutes. He should have a good offensive outing against a Hawks team that allows the third-most points in the league (119.0).
Source: Denver Nuggets
