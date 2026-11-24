Andy breaks down his must add fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 12 of the 2026 NFL season. Add these players now off the waiver wire and win more.
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RotoBaller drops our top fantasy football Week 12 waiver wire pickups for the 2026 season for RB, WR, TE, and QB. Injuries were once again the story in Week 11, as many backups could see their fantasy value rise with the opportunity to see a larger role.
This week's must-add fantasy football free agents are hand-picked to ensure you make the right picks to prepare you for the fantasy football championship. These are waiver wire winners heading into Week 12 for running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, and quarterbacks. Win more in 2026 with RotoBaller!
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2026 Fantasy Football: Week 12 Waiver Wire Adds
All Players are rostered in 50% or less in all Yahoo Leagues
Chris Rodriguez Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars
Bhayshul Tuten entered this game with some concern about his ankle and unfortunately exited the contest with a setback. Per HC Liam Coen, Tuten "re-aggravated" the ankle but avoided a serious injury. Tuten had a reduced role, logging only 10 carries for 33 yards, which marked his lowest usage of the campaign.
While he does not appear to be in "serious" danger of missing time in Week 12, Chris Rodriguez Jr. is a must-add for now. If Tuten were to sit out, Rodriguez would see a massive workload in a high-potential offense. This season, Rodriguez has occasionally been used as a change-of-pace option and has been effective at times, punching in four rushing scores.
Justice Hill, Baltimore Ravens
Another running back who suffered an injury on Sunday was Derrick Henry. While Henry cleared concussion protocol shortly after the contest, his No. 2 option, Justice Hill, is now firmly on the fantasy radar. Before the injury, Henry was on pace for a much-needed bounce-back effort, logging 13 carries for 94 yards and a score.
Justice Hill redeems himself and gets the Ravens the lead again ! https://t.co/WEl23fkmwR
— The Goal Line Grind (@theGLgrind) November 22, 2026
Before that, Henry averaged just 3.1 YPC from Weeks 6 through 10. Hill has mostly been a change-of-pace option similar to Rodriguez but has begun to see his role as a pass-catcher surge. Over his last five games, he has averaged 5.4 targets per game and 12.1 PPR points per game. He is becoming a standalone FLEX play in deeper PPR leagues while holding elite handcuff potential.
Will Shipley, Philadelphia Eagles
Saquon Barkley has battled many injuries throughout the 2026 season. In this upset victory over the Steelers, he had a solid effort, totaling 75 yards and scoring on 17 carries, but exited the contest with another injury. Barkley "believes" he will be cleared to play on Thanksgiving against the Dallas Cowboys, but there is a possibility for him to miss time.
Managers should keep a close eye on his status, but his No. 2 option, Will Shipley, has become a premium handcuff. Shipley returned from the IR this past Sunday and was the only other RB on the roster to log a snap in this contest, suggesting he would be the lead option if Barkley misses time.
Kaleb Johnson, Green Bay Packers
While the first group of RBs is more traditional stash options, Kaleb Johnson could be an immediate option in Week 12 for those needing a fill-in. Currently, Josh Jacobs is working his way back from a finger injury and is not expected to play on Wednesday night. As a result, Johnson could lead the Green Bay rushing attack against the Los Angeles Rams.
Johnson has played in the lead role at times this season, especially in Week 9, when he ran for 68 yards and scored on 14 carries. In Week 10, he faced a tough Vikings defense and totaled just 42 yards on 10 carries. The Rams have been effective against opponent rushing attacks (second-fewest PPR points allowed to RBs), but his workload could make him a viable FLEX play in deeper leagues.
Chimere Dike, Tennessee Titans
Elic Ayomanor appeared to be the No. 2 WR to roster in Tennessee after his Week 11 effort, but Chimere Dike reclaimed that role on Sunday. In the loss to the Cowboys, Dike drew seven targets and caught six for 69 yards. Both his yardage and targets led the team. Meanwhile, Ayomanor caught three passes for just 29 yards.
Over the past three weeks, Dike has seen at least six targets in all but one game and eclipsed the 65-yard mark in two as well. While Carnell Tate remains the WR1, Dike is showing solid upside as a complementary option and has several favorable matchups in the pipeline, such as Jacksonville and Washington.
Chimere Dike Emerging as an Intriguing Waiver-Wire Option https://t.co/DrREHUiHhd
— RotoBaller (@RotoBaller) November 23, 2026
Konata Mumpfield, Los Angeles Rams
The Rams WR room is wide open for a depth option to emerge. During the bye week, they announced that Puka Nacua would miss the rest of the season, while Davante Adams is unlikely to play in Week 12 and could miss Week 13 as well. In addition, TE Terrance Ferguson will not return from the IR, which leaves Konata Mumpfield, Tutu Atwell, Tyler Higbee, and Colby Parkinson as the top pass-catching options going forward.
Mumpfield is coming off an 81-yard effort (Week 10) and also put up another strong game in Week 3 (91 yards and a score) when he operated as an every-down WR. His floor is maybe low, but Mumpfield faces minimal competition to lead this team in targets for the foreseeable future.
Fernando Mendoza, Las Vegas Raiders
Fernando Mendoza had a modest NFL debut against a tough Seahawks defense but showed great promise against the Broncos defense this weekend. On Sunday, Mendoza threw for 267 yards (18-for-37) with three scores and one interception. He added another 20 yards with his legs (second-straight week with at least 20 rushing yards).
While Mendoza may not be a must-start QB1, the former first-round pick can be a valuable streaming option, especially if you are without Lamar Jackson and Drake Maye. After a Week 12 tilt against the Browns, Mendoza will be on bye in Week 13 but will face the Chargers, Broncos, Titans, and Cardinals to close out the season, giving him prime chances to turn in a top-12 finish.
Other Waiver Wire Adds
- Samaje Perine, CIN
- DJ Giddens, IND
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...
Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Chris Rodriguez Jr., Justice Hill, Will Shipley, Chimere Dike, Konata Mumpfield, Kaleb Johnson, Fernando Mendoza. But don't worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Antonio Williams, Caleb Douglas, Seth McGowan, Sione Vaki, Elic Ayomanor, Pat Bryant, Chig Okonkwo. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
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Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the results and recommendations.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Chris Rodriguez Jr., Justice Hill, Will Shipley, Chimere Dike, Konata Mumpfield, Kaleb Johnson, Fernando Mendoza:
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