Is Jonah Coleman the Starting Running Back for the Broncos When He Returns? (Week 6 Update)

Will Jonah Coleman start for the Denver Broncos when he returns? Bruno breaks down the Jonah Coleman return timeline and fantasy football outlook ahead of Week 6.
Jonah Coleman has played just one NFL game with a meaningful workload, yet Denver's struggling rushing attack gives fantasy managers reason to watch his recovery closely. The rookie scored a go-ahead touchdown against Jacksonville in Week 2 before an ankle injury landed him on injured reserve.
J.K. Dobbins still controls most of the Broncos' carries, and RJ Harvey remains involved as a receiver. Neither has done enough to make Coleman's eventual return irrelevant.
Whether the rookie starts, though, is a separate question from whether he can help fantasy rosters.Featured Promo: New Novig users get a $25 purchase match (50% discount up to $25) on your first Novig deposit, and a free month of RotoBaller's "Big-4" Premium Pass (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) which includes exclusive tools for Betting, Props, DFS and more! CLAIM IT NOW
Will Jonah Coleman Start for the Denver Broncos When He Returns?
Dobbins remains the favorite to start, at least initially.
He has carried 64 times for 229 yards and one touchdown through five games, including 18 attempts for 68 yards and a score in Sunday's 23-17 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.
That was his largest rushing workload of the season.
Those carries haven't translated into a productive ground game. Dobbins is averaging 3.6 yards per attempt, and Denver has struggled to sustain its offense.
Coach Sean Payton took over play-calling duties ahead of Week 5, another indication that the team is searching for answers. Coleman could earn a bigger role if that search continues.
Harvey offers a different challenge. He has 20 catches for 132 yards in four appearances but only 15 carries for 56 yards.
His 10-reception game against San Francisco in Week 4 illustrated his passing-game value, although he managed three rushes and no catches against the Chargers.
Coleman doesn't have to replace Harvey's receiving work to matter.
Coleman's Week 2 opportunity also needs context. Harvey was inactive with a hamstring injury, and Dobbins exited with a hip problem.
Coleman rushed 10 times for 39 yards and a touchdown and caught three passes for 19 yards. His three-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter put Denver ahead of Jacksonville for good.
First TD for the rook!
📺: @NFLonCBS / @paramountplus https://t.co/lwtGesjhr4
Denver Broncos (@Broncos) September 20, 2026
In the opener against Kansas City, Coleman did not record an offensive touch. He hasn't played since the Jacksonville game.
It would be a stretch to treat that one afternoon as evidence he had already won a starting job.
Still, Denver didn't draft him solely as an emergency runner. The Broncos selected Coleman 108th overall after he rushed for 758 yards and 15 touchdowns at Washington in 2025.
He also caught 31 passes for 354 yards and two scores. Payton praised his physical running and ability to help on third down, including in pass protection, after the draft.
Those traits could help him earn snaps beyond obvious rushing situations.
Jonah Coleman Fantasy Football Outlook
Coleman suffered an ankle injury against Jacksonville and was placed on injured reserve September 26. Denver's announcement identified Week 7 at Arizona as his earliest eligible game.
That doesn't mean he is guaranteed to return then. The Broncos have not announced an activation date.
The short-term expectation should be competition, not a guaranteed promotion.
Coleman could join Dobbins and Harvey in a three-back rotation, and his first game back might involve limited touches while Denver assesses his readiness.
On the other hand, this offense hasn't established a particularly effective rushing formula without him.
RJ Harvey breaking tackles 😤
DENvsSF on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/F0qB8G1TLl
NFL (@NFL) October 4, 2026
RotoBaller's Week 6 waiver-wire coverage recommends stashing Coleman in deeper leagues because a healthy rookie could shake up the backfield if Dobbins and Harvey continue struggling to produce on the ground.
That is a reason to add him before his eligibility arrives, not a promise that he'll immediately start.
In redraft leagues, Coleman is worth a bench or eligible IR spot if he's available, especially for managers who can wait beyond Week 6.
Dynasty managers have an additional reason to be patient given his rookie status and versatile college production.
Watch what happens to his carries after activation.
If Coleman begins getting early-down and goal-line work alongside Dobbins, his fantasy value could rise quickly even without a formal starting designation.
Make sure to follow Bruno on X: @MuleKickSports.
Who Should I Start Tool
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 6 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like J.K. Dobbins, RJ Harvey. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 6. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.
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Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
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