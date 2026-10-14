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Is Jonah Coleman the Starting Running Back for the Broncos When He Returns? (Week 6 Update)

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Jonah Coleman - Fantasy Football Rankings, Waiver Wire Rankings

Will Jonah Coleman start for the Denver Broncos when he returns? Bruno breaks down the Jonah Coleman return timeline and fantasy football outlook ahead of Week 6.

In This Article hide
Will Jonah Coleman Start for the Denver Broncos When He Returns?
Jonah Coleman Fantasy Football Outlook
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Jonah Coleman has played just one NFL game with a meaningful workload, yet Denver's struggling rushing attack gives fantasy managers reason to watch his recovery closely. The rookie scored a go-ahead touchdown against Jacksonville in Week 2 before an ankle injury landed him on injured reserve.

J.K. Dobbins still controls most of the Broncos' carries, and RJ Harvey remains involved as a receiver. Neither has done enough to make Coleman's eventual return irrelevant.

Whether the rookie starts, though, is a separate question from whether he can help fantasy rosters.

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Will Jonah Coleman Start for the Denver Broncos When He Returns?

Dobbins remains the favorite to start, at least initially.

He has carried 64 times for 229 yards and one touchdown through five games, including 18 attempts for 68 yards and a score in Sunday's 23-17 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.

That was his largest rushing workload of the season.

Those carries haven't translated into a productive ground game. Dobbins is averaging 3.6 yards per attempt, and Denver has struggled to sustain its offense.

Coach Sean Payton took over play-calling duties ahead of Week 5, another indication that the team is searching for answers. Coleman could earn a bigger role if that search continues.

Harvey offers a different challenge. He has 20 catches for 132 yards in four appearances but only 15 carries for 56 yards.

His 10-reception game against San Francisco in Week 4 illustrated his passing-game value, although he managed three rushes and no catches against the Chargers.

Coleman doesn't have to replace Harvey's receiving work to matter.

Coleman's Week 2 opportunity also needs context. Harvey was inactive with a hamstring injury, and Dobbins exited with a hip problem.

Coleman rushed 10 times for 39 yards and a touchdown and caught three passes for 19 yards. His three-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter put Denver ahead of Jacksonville for good.

In the opener against Kansas City, Coleman did not record an offensive touch. He hasn't played since the Jacksonville game.

It would be a stretch to treat that one afternoon as evidence he had already won a starting job.

Still, Denver didn't draft him solely as an emergency runner. The Broncos selected Coleman 108th overall after he rushed for 758 yards and 15 touchdowns at Washington in 2025.

He also caught 31 passes for 354 yards and two scores. Payton praised his physical running and ability to help on third down, including in pass protection, after the draft.

Those traits could help him earn snaps beyond obvious rushing situations.

 

Jonah Coleman Fantasy Football Outlook

Coleman suffered an ankle injury against Jacksonville and was placed on injured reserve September 26. Denver's announcement identified Week 7 at Arizona as his earliest eligible game.

That doesn't mean he is guaranteed to return then. The Broncos have not announced an activation date.

The short-term expectation should be competition, not a guaranteed promotion.

Coleman could join Dobbins and Harvey in a three-back rotation, and his first game back might involve limited touches while Denver assesses his readiness.

On the other hand, this offense hasn't established a particularly effective rushing formula without him.

RotoBaller's Week 6 waiver-wire coverage recommends stashing Coleman in deeper leagues because a healthy rookie could shake up the backfield if Dobbins and Harvey continue struggling to produce on the ground.

That is a reason to add him before his eligibility arrives, not a promise that he'll immediately start.

In redraft leagues, Coleman is worth a bench or eligible IR spot if he's available, especially for managers who can wait beyond Week 6.

Dynasty managers have an additional reason to be patient given his rookie status and versatile college production.

Watch what happens to his carries after activation.

If Coleman begins getting early-down and goal-line work alongside Dobbins, his fantasy value could rise quickly even without a formal starting designation.

Make sure to follow Bruno on X: @MuleKickSports.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:

Who Should I Start for Week 6?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 6 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like J.K. Dobbins, RJ Harvey. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 6. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Week 6 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - J.K. Dobbins, RJ Harvey. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 6.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, players news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do, is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 6 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 6 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 6 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for J.K. Dobbins, RJ Harvey compared to others:

J.K. Dobbins
vs
Hunter Henry
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kendre Miller
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Keenan Allen
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Ladd McConkey
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Germie Bernard
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Omarion Hampton
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jakobi Meyers
J.K. Dobbins
vs
RJ Harvey
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Xavier Worthy
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Mark Andrews
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Colston Loveland
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Alvin Kamara
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jeremiyah Love
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tyler Higbee
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Emeka Egbuka
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Brenton Strange
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Pat Freiermuth
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kendrick Bourne
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Quinshon Judkins
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Blake Corum
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Darren Waller
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Rome Odunze
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Devaughn Vele
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jake Ferguson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Juwan Johnson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Keon Coleman
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tre Tucker
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jaylen Waddle
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Dameon Pierce
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Woody Marks
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Stefon Diggs
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tony Pollard
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Romeo Doubs
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Courtland Sutton
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Carnell Tate
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Ryan Flournoy
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Dallas Goedert
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Dalton Schultz
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Denzel Boston
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Travis Kelce
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Najee Harris
J.K. Dobbins
vs
DJ Moore
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Chig Okonkwo
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kalif Raymond
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Saquon Barkley
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Rashod Bateman
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Josh Downs
J.K. Dobbins
vs
AJ Barner
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Isaiah Likely
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tyler Allgeier
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Terry Mclaurin
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Cade Otton
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tucker Kraft
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Keaton Mitchell
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Devonta Smith
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tyjae Spears
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Dalton Kincaid
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Brandin Cooks
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tyler Warren
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Darnell Washington
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Luther Burden III
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Khalil Shakir
J.K. Dobbins
vs
DK Metcalf
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Rachaad White
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jalen Coker
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Rico Dowdle
J.K. Dobbins
vs
A.J. Brown
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Michael Mayer
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Braelon Allen
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Malachi Fields
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Justice Hill
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Rashee Rice
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Demario Douglas
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Emanuel Wilson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kimani Vidal
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Michael Wilson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
George Pickens
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Darius Cooper
J.K. Dobbins
vs
George Kittle
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Emmett Johnson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Garrett Wilson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Cody White
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Noah Fant
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Parker Washington
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Pierre Strong Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Cam Skattebo
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Cooper Kupp
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Mike Evans
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Makai Lemon
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Matthew Golden
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Bucky Irving
J.K. Dobbins
vs
George Holani
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Davante Adams
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Trey McBride
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Brock Bowers
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Antonio Williams
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Chuba Hubbard
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Evan Engram
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Ashton Jeanty
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Efton Chism III
J.K. Dobbins
vs
D'Andre Swift
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Rashid Shaheed
J.K. Dobbins
vs
James Cook III
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kaelon Black
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Malik Nabers
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jaylin Noel
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Chris Olave
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Austin Ekeler
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Javonte Williams
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Colby Parkinson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Nico Collins
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Mason Taylor
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Zay Flowers
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Eli Raridon
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Derrick Henry
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Isaiah Williams
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Drake London
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Gunnar Helm
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jaylen Warren
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Ty Johnson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Christian Watson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Cole Kmet
J.K. Dobbins
vs
CeeDee Lamb
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Ted Hurst
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kyren Williams
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Charlie Kolar
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Troy Franklin
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Puka Nacua
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Roschon Johnson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jonathan Taylor
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Sean Tucker
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Christian McCaffrey
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kayshon Boutte
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kenneth Walker III
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Bijan Robinson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jacob Cowing
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Darnell Mooney
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Noah Gray
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jahan Dotson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Dawson Knox
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kaleb Johnson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kyle Williams
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Dare Ogunbowale
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Skyy Moore
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Josh Cameron
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Theo Johnson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Treylon Burks
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Austin Hooper
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Brycen Tremayne
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jonnu Smith
J.K. Dobbins
vs
CJ Donaldson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Laquon Treadwell
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Foster Moreau
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Isaiah Bond
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jalen Brooks
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jaleel McLaughlin
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tyler Goodson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Seth McGowan
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tyler Badie
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Dylan Laube
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Corey Kiner
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
LeQuint Allen Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Ray Davis
J.K. Dobbins
vs
A.J. Dillon
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Hunter Luepke
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Isaiah Davis
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Ameer Abdullah
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jordan James
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Julius Chestnut
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Alec Ingold
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Brashard Smith
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Audric Estime
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kalel Mullings
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Patrick Ricard
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Rasheen Ali
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Bam Knight
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Adam Prentice
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Carson Steele
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kene Nwangwu
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Zavier Scott
RJ Harvey
vs
Omarion Hampton
RJ Harvey
vs
Mark Andrews
RJ Harvey
vs
Ladd McConkey
RJ Harvey
vs
Alvin Kamara
RJ Harvey
vs
Kendre Miller
RJ Harvey
vs
Tyler Higbee
RJ Harvey
vs
J.K. Dobbins
RJ Harvey
vs
Brenton Strange
RJ Harvey
vs
Hunter Henry
RJ Harvey
vs
Kendrick Bourne
RJ Harvey
vs
Keenan Allen
RJ Harvey
vs
Blake Corum
RJ Harvey
vs
Germie Bernard
RJ Harvey
vs
Darren Waller
RJ Harvey
vs
Jakobi Meyers
RJ Harvey
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
RJ Harvey
vs
Xavier Worthy
RJ Harvey
vs
Jake Ferguson
RJ Harvey
vs
Colston Loveland
RJ Harvey
vs
Keon Coleman
RJ Harvey
vs
Jeremiyah Love
RJ Harvey
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Emeka Egbuka
RJ Harvey
vs
Dameon Pierce
RJ Harvey
vs
Pat Freiermuth
RJ Harvey
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Quinshon Judkins
RJ Harvey
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
RJ Harvey
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Romeo Doubs
RJ Harvey
vs
Rome Odunze
RJ Harvey
vs
Courtland Sutton
RJ Harvey
vs
Devaughn Vele
RJ Harvey
vs
Ryan Flournoy
RJ Harvey
vs
Juwan Johnson
RJ Harvey
vs
Dalton Schultz
RJ Harvey
vs
Tre Tucker
RJ Harvey
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Jaylen Waddle
RJ Harvey
vs
Najee Harris
RJ Harvey
vs
Woody Marks
RJ Harvey
vs
Chig Okonkwo
RJ Harvey
vs
Stefon Diggs
RJ Harvey
vs
Kalif Raymond
RJ Harvey
vs
Tony Pollard
RJ Harvey
vs
Rashod Bateman
RJ Harvey
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
RJ Harvey
vs
AJ Barner
RJ Harvey
vs
Carnell Tate
RJ Harvey
vs
Tyler Allgeier
RJ Harvey
vs
Dallas Goedert
RJ Harvey
vs
Cade Otton
RJ Harvey
vs
Denzel Boston
RJ Harvey
vs
Keaton Mitchell
RJ Harvey
vs
Travis Kelce
RJ Harvey
vs
Tyjae Spears
RJ Harvey
vs
DJ Moore
RJ Harvey
vs
Brandin Cooks
RJ Harvey
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
RJ Harvey
vs
Darnell Washington
RJ Harvey
vs
Saquon Barkley
RJ Harvey
vs
Khalil Shakir
RJ Harvey
vs
Josh Downs
RJ Harvey
vs
Rachaad White
RJ Harvey
vs
Isaiah Likely
RJ Harvey
vs
Rico Dowdle
RJ Harvey
vs
Terry Mclaurin
RJ Harvey
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Tucker Kraft
RJ Harvey
vs
Michael Mayer
RJ Harvey
vs
Devonta Smith
RJ Harvey
vs
Malachi Fields
RJ Harvey
vs
Dalton Kincaid
RJ Harvey
vs
Justice Hill
RJ Harvey
vs
Tyler Warren
RJ Harvey
vs
Demario Douglas
RJ Harvey
vs
Luther Burden III
RJ Harvey
vs
Kimani Vidal
RJ Harvey
vs
DK Metcalf
RJ Harvey
vs
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
RJ Harvey
vs
Jalen Coker
RJ Harvey
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
RJ Harvey
vs
A.J. Brown
RJ Harvey
vs
Darius Cooper
RJ Harvey
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
RJ Harvey
vs
Emmett Johnson
RJ Harvey
vs
Braelon Allen
RJ Harvey
vs
Cody White
RJ Harvey
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
RJ Harvey
vs
Noah Fant
RJ Harvey
vs
Rashee Rice
RJ Harvey
vs
Pierre Strong Jr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Emanuel Wilson
RJ Harvey
vs
Cooper Kupp
RJ Harvey
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
RJ Harvey
vs
Makai Lemon
RJ Harvey
vs
Michael Wilson
RJ Harvey
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
RJ Harvey
vs
George Pickens
RJ Harvey
vs
George Holani
RJ Harvey
vs
George Kittle
RJ Harvey
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Garrett Wilson
RJ Harvey
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
RJ Harvey
vs
Antonio Williams
RJ Harvey
vs
Parker Washington
RJ Harvey
vs
Evan Engram
RJ Harvey
vs
Cam Skattebo
RJ Harvey
vs
Efton Chism III
RJ Harvey
vs
Mike Evans
RJ Harvey
vs
Rashid Shaheed
RJ Harvey
vs
Matthew Golden
RJ Harvey
vs
Kaelon Black
RJ Harvey
vs
Bucky Irving
RJ Harvey
vs
Jaylin Noel
RJ Harvey
vs
Davante Adams
RJ Harvey
vs
Austin Ekeler
RJ Harvey
vs
Trey McBride
RJ Harvey
vs
Colby Parkinson
RJ Harvey
vs
Brock Bowers
RJ Harvey
vs
Mason Taylor
RJ Harvey
vs
Chuba Hubbard
RJ Harvey
vs
Eli Raridon
RJ Harvey
vs
Ashton Jeanty
RJ Harvey
vs
Isaiah Williams
RJ Harvey
vs
D'Andre Swift
RJ Harvey
vs
Gunnar Helm
RJ Harvey
vs
James Cook III
RJ Harvey
vs
Ty Johnson
RJ Harvey
vs
Malik Nabers
RJ Harvey
vs
Cole Kmet
RJ Harvey
vs
Chris Olave
RJ Harvey
vs
Ted Hurst
RJ Harvey
vs
Javonte Williams
RJ Harvey
vs
Charlie Kolar
RJ Harvey
vs
Nico Collins
RJ Harvey
vs
Troy Franklin
RJ Harvey
vs
Zay Flowers
RJ Harvey
vs
Roschon Johnson
RJ Harvey
vs
Derrick Henry
RJ Harvey
vs
Sean Tucker
RJ Harvey
vs
Drake London
RJ Harvey
vs
Kayshon Boutte
RJ Harvey
vs
Jaylen Warren
RJ Harvey
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
RJ Harvey
vs
Christian Watson
RJ Harvey
vs
Jacob Cowing
RJ Harvey
vs
CeeDee Lamb
RJ Harvey
vs
Darnell Mooney
RJ Harvey
vs
Kyren Williams
RJ Harvey
vs
Noah Gray
RJ Harvey
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
RJ Harvey
vs
Jahan Dotson
RJ Harvey
vs
Puka Nacua
RJ Harvey
vs
Dawson Knox
RJ Harvey
vs
Jonathan Taylor
RJ Harvey
vs
Kaleb Johnson
RJ Harvey
vs
Christian McCaffrey
RJ Harvey
vs
Kyle Williams
RJ Harvey
vs
Kenneth Walker III
RJ Harvey
vs
Dare Ogunbowale
RJ Harvey
vs
Bijan Robinson
RJ Harvey
vs
Skyy Moore
RJ Harvey
vs
Josh Cameron
RJ Harvey
vs
Theo Johnson
RJ Harvey
vs
Treylon Burks
RJ Harvey
vs
Austin Hooper
RJ Harvey
vs
Brycen Tremayne
RJ Harvey
vs
Jonnu Smith
RJ Harvey
vs
CJ Donaldson
RJ Harvey
vs
Laquon Treadwell
RJ Harvey
vs
Foster Moreau
RJ Harvey
vs
Isaiah Bond
RJ Harvey
vs
Jalen Brooks
RJ Harvey
vs
Jaleel McLaughlin
RJ Harvey
vs
Tyler Goodson
RJ Harvey
vs
Seth McGowan
RJ Harvey
vs
Tyler Badie
RJ Harvey
vs
Dylan Laube
RJ Harvey
vs
Corey Kiner
RJ Harvey
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
RJ Harvey
vs
LeQuint Allen Jr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Ray Davis
RJ Harvey
vs
A.J. Dillon
RJ Harvey
vs
Hunter Luepke
RJ Harvey
vs
Isaiah Davis
RJ Harvey
vs
Ameer Abdullah
RJ Harvey
vs
Jordan James
RJ Harvey
vs
Julius Chestnut
RJ Harvey
vs
Alec Ingold
RJ Harvey
vs
Brashard Smith
RJ Harvey
vs
Audric Estime
RJ Harvey
vs
Kalel Mullings
RJ Harvey
vs
Patrick Ricard
RJ Harvey
vs
Rasheen Ali
RJ Harvey
vs
Bam Knight
RJ Harvey
vs
Adam Prentice
RJ Harvey
vs
Carson Steele
RJ Harvey
vs
Kene Nwangwu
RJ Harvey
vs
Zavier Scott

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Shohei Ohtani

Batting Sixth in NLCS Game 3 on Wednesday
Quinshon Judkins

Misses Practice, In Danger of Missing Week 6
Rasmus Ristolainen

to Remain Out Thursday
Mike Matheson

to Miss Second Consecutive Game
Wyatt Johnston

Stars Hope to Have Wyatt Johnston Back on Saturday
Joel Kiviranta

Available Wednesday
Pierre-Luc Dubois

Still Out Wednesday
Roope Hintz

Fine for Wednesday
Cale Makar

Expected to Play Wednesday
Lamar Jackson

Misses Practice on Wednesday
Jeremiyah Love

Will Not Practice on Wednesday
Marvin Harrison Jr.

Set to Make Texans Debut in Week 6
Rashee Rice

Not Practicing on Wednesday
Ashton Jeanty

Will Play in Week 6
A.J. Brown

Patriots Opening Practice Window on A.J. Brown
Michael Penix Jr.

Expected to Start Sunday
Caleb Williams

to Practice in Full on Wednesday
Breece Hall

Remains Week-to-Week
Ashton Jeanty

Could Be Rested to Recover From Injuries
Zach Charbonnet

Could Make Season Debut in Week 7
Philadelphia Phillies

Don Mattingly To Manage Phillies For Two More Years
Ridly Greig

Sustains a "Strain" in Tuesday's Loss
Brandin Podziemski

Tallies 17 Points in Win Over Lakers
Wyatt Johnston

to Remain Out Wednesday
Darnell Nurse

Injured in Fight Tuesday
Yaxel Lendeborg

Shakes Off Ankle Scare in Las Vegas
Taylor Hall

Sustains Upper-Body Injury in Tuesday's Win
Lamar Jackson

Has Realistic Chance to Return in Week 6
Austin Reaves

Pours in 28 Points Against Warriors
Ryan Poehling

Out for 6-8 Weeks With MCL Sprain
Tyrese Haliburton

Scores 24 Points in Return to Oklahoma City
Jared Spurgeon

Dealing With Upper-Body Injury
James Wiseman

Posts Double-Double in Preseason Start
Alex DeBrincat

Agrees to Seven-Year Extension With Red Wings
Kawhi Leonard

Looks Sharp in Toronto Return
Myles Garrett

Won't Return to Practice This Week
Tyreek Hill

Found Liable for Battery, Could Still Face a Suspension
Shohei Ohtani

Will Be in Dodgers' Game 3 Lineup
Ziaire Williams

Ruled Out Again on Tuesday
Luka Dončić

Luka Doncic Resting Tuesday Versus Golden State
Walker Kessler

Set to Make Preseason Debut Tuesday
Dylan Cardwell

Sidelined at Least Two Weeks
Payton Pritchard

Agrees to Two-Year Extension with Celtics
Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Still Listed as Limited on Tuesday
James Cook III

in Danger of Losing Carries
Mike Matheson

Misses Tuesday's Action
Luke Evangelista

Out Against Red Wings
Jacob Markstrom

Unavailable Tuesday
Cutter Gauthier

Ruled Out for Tuesday
Jordan Staal

to Miss 1-2 Months With Torn Calf
Josh Morrissey

Remains Out Tuesday
Cale Makar

to Miss Tuesday's Game
Montez Sweat

Facing Two-Game PED Suspension
D'Andre Swift

Battling Multiple Lower-Body Injuries
Caleb Williams

Looking "Pretty Good" for Week 6
Harrison Mevis

Rams Moving on From Harrison Mevis After Overtime Miss
Shohei Ohtani

Dodgers Consider Benching Shohei Ohtani for Game 3 of NLCS
Mikel Brown Jr.

Expected to Make His Preseason Debut Wednesday
Los Angeles Clippers

Yuki Kawamura Waived by Clippers
Denver Nuggets

Nuggets Waive Lonnie Walker IV
Kristaps Porzingis

Still Without Return-to-Court Timeline
Yaxel Lendeborg

in Line for Opening-Night Start
Gui Santos

Positioned to Start on Opening Night
Tyrese Haliburton

Tweaks Right Ankle, Hopeful to Play on Tuesday
Ben Simmons

Expected to Begin 2026-27 Season as Starter
Kawhi Leonard

Available to Play on Tuesday
Sonny Gray

Will Return for Another Year in 2027
Miles Bridges

Recovering Well from Ankle Injury
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

has Laser Eye Surgery
Shane McClanahan

Won't Return in the Postseason
Drew Rasmussen

Starting Game 1 of ALCS Against Cleveland
José Ramírez

Jose Ramirez Hits Decisive Homer To Lift Guardians
Gavin Williams

Elite In Game 5 Win Over White Sox
Jacob Misiorowski

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