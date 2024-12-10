X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

POPULAR FANTASY TOOLS

Expert Advice
Articles & Tools
Import Your Leagues
Weekly Rankings
Compare Any Players
Stats & Leaders
Starts and Sit
Daily Fantasy
Who To Pickup
24x7 News and Alerts

Is Isaac Guerendo Out For the Season? Week 15 Fantasy Football Injury Update

3 days ago by
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
Isaac Guerendo - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News
In This Article hide
1. Is Isaac Guerendo Out For The Season?
2. More Fantasy Football Analysis

San Francisco 49ers running back Isaac Guerendo (foot) suffered a foot injury in his team's blowout win over the Chicago Bears. He's looked like a genuine league-winner in his limited action this season. His explosiveness, combined with his size, makes him a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses. 

He's faster than all the opposing team's linebackers and defensive linemen and combined with great acceleration; he can exploit small creases in the defense and turn them into big gains. He's also a capable receiver, and he's in head coach Kyle Shanahan's offense, meaning when he starts, he'll get most of the RB work.

But will his injury hold him out for the rest of the season and deprive fantasy managers of another league-winning waiver pickup? Let's take a look.

Be sure to check all of our fantasy football rankings for 2024:

 

Is Isaac Guerendo Out For The Season?

It doesn't seem like he is, and we should see him again at some point, though it may not be in Week 15. The 49ers play on Thursday Night Football against the Los Angeles Rams this week, meaning it's less likely that he plays in that game. He wasn't able to practice on Monday, so there's plenty of doubt about his game-time status.

It's unlikely that the rookie himself would share an optimistic update if he was headed to injured reserve, so we should have optimism as well. He's dealing with a foot sprain, and doesn't currently have a timetable to return, but amid the team's playoff push, it's reasonable to expect him back in Week 16.

This isn't great news for fantasy managers who snuck into the playoffs and don't have a bye in the first round, but if he's able to make it back for the second round, he should be started as soon as he returns. He's extremely athletically talented and is in a great offense. And he's been more effective than Christian McCaffrey (knee) this year.



Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!

More Fantasy Football Analysis

Week 15 DraftKings NFL DFS Picks - Main Slate (2024): Tua Tagovailoa, Rico Dowdle, Davante Adams, and more
Fantasy Football Playoff Rankings for Week 15 (QB, RB, WR, TE, DST) - Bucky Irving, Josh Downs, Nick Chubb, Tank Dell, Sincere McCormick, Braelon Allen
Fantasy Football Matchups to Target, Avoid (Week 15) - Juicy Playoff Matchups
Defenses (DEF) to Start in Week 15 (2024): Best Fantasy Playoffs Streaming Options
Defenses (DEF) to Start in Week 16 (2024): Best Fantasy Playoffs Streaming Options
Sneaky Starts, Pivot Plays, and Post-Waiver Pickups for Week 15 - Sincere McCormick, Adam Thielen, Aaron Rodgers, and Hunter Henry
Video: Week 15 Must-Start Wide Receivers - 2024 Fantasy Football Streamers, Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Analysis
Best Fantasy Football Playoff Schedules for Waiver Wire Streamers, Stashes (Weeks 15-17)
D/ST Strength of Schedule: Best Fantasy Football Defense Streamers and Matchups (Weeks 15-17)
Booms and Busts - Fantasy Football Starts and Sits for Week 15 Lineups Include Rico Dowdle, Khalil Shakir, Russell Wilson

POPULAR FANTASY TOOLS

Expert Advice
Articles & Tools
Import Your Leagues
Weekly Rankings
Compare Any Players
Stats & Leaders
Starts and Sit
Daily Fantasy
Who To Pickup
24x7 News and Alerts

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Anthony Stolarz14 mins ago

Day-To-Day With A Lower-Body Injury
K'Andre Miller22 mins ago

Placed On Injured Reserve
Thomas Bryant24 mins ago

Traded To Indiana
Dan Vladar24 mins ago

Considered Day-To-Day
Ladd McConkey33 mins ago

Officially Questionable For Week 15
Cam Talbot46 mins ago

Re-Aggravates Lower-Body Injury
Austin Reaves49 mins ago

Now Probable For Friday Night
Matt Dumba58 mins ago

To Remain Out On Saturday
Linus Ullmark1 hour ago

Seeks Fourth Straight Win Friday
Bub Means2 hours ago

Ruled Out For Week 15
Derek Carr2 hours ago

Listed As Doubtful, Not Starting
Josh Downs2 hours ago

Questionable For Week 15
Kenneth Walker III2 hours ago

Listed As Doubtful For Week 15
Tyler Higbee3 hours ago

Expected To Make Season Debut In Week 16
D'Andre Swift3 hours ago

Roschon Johnson Miss Another Practice
Trey McBride3 hours ago

Good To Go, Remains A Must-Start In Fantasy
Tidjane Salaun3 hours ago

Tagged As Questionable Against Bulls
Tony Pollard3 hours ago

Listed As Questionable For Week 15
George Pickens3 hours ago

Steelers Officially Rule Out George Pickens
Zach Edey3 hours ago

Considered Doubtful On Friday
Alvin Kamara3 hours ago

Will Play In Week 15 Against The Commanders
David Njoku3 hours ago

Hopes To Play In Week 15
Keon Coleman4 hours ago

Returning From Four-Game Absence In Week 15
Breece Hall4 hours ago

Now Expected To Play In Week 15
Kyle Kuzma4 hours ago

Out Again Friday Against Cavaliers
Romeo Doubs4 hours ago

Clears Concussion Protocol
Isaac Paredes4 hours ago

Shipped To Houston
Evan Mobley4 hours ago

Considered Questionable Against Wizards
Miles Bridges4 hours ago

Could Miss Another Game On Friday
Kyle Tucker4 hours ago

Cubs Acquire Kyle Tucker From The Astros
LaMelo Ball4 hours ago

Sidelined Friday Against Bulls
Kyle Tucker4 hours ago

Cubs Close To Acquiring Kyle Tucker From The Astros
Aidan O'Connell4 hours ago

Won't Practice On Friday
Caleb Martin4 hours ago

Ruled Out Friday Against Pacers
Breece Hall4 hours ago

Questionable For Week 15 But Expected To Play
Nestor Cortes5 hours ago

Traded To The Brewers
David Njoku5 hours ago

Questionable For Week 15
Cedric Tillman5 hours ago

Ruled Out For Week 15
Tony Pollard5 hours ago

Should Play This Weekend
Dalton Kincaid5 hours ago

Listed As Questionable For Week 15
Adrian Yanez6 hours ago

An Underdog At UFC Tampa
Daniel Marcos6 hours ago

Looks To Remain Undefeated At UFC Tampa
Vitor Petrino6 hours ago

Looks To Return To Win Column At UFC Tampa
Dustin Jacoby6 hours ago

A Big Underdog At UFC Tampa
Cub Swanson6 hours ago

Searching For 30th Career Win At UFC Tampa
Billy Quarantillo6 hours ago

Faces A Legend At UFC Tampa
Devin Williams6 hours ago

Traded To The Yankees
Joaquin Buckley8 hours ago

Looks For His Sixth Win In A Row
Colby Covington8 hours ago

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Bruno Silva9 hours ago

Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Manel Kape9 hours ago

A Favorite At UFC Tampa
Tuco Tokkos9 hours ago

Looks For His First UFC Win
Navajo Stirling9 hours ago

Set To Make His UFC Debut
Kevin Lankinen9 hours ago

Frustrates Panthers With Shutout Performance
Nikita Kucherov9 hours ago

Racks Up Six Points Against Flames
Leon Draisaitl9 hours ago

Continues Multi-Point Streak Versus Wild
Bryan Rust10 hours ago

Tallies Four Points In Big Win
Scott Laughton10 hours ago

Ties Flyers Record With Four-Goal Performance
Ryan O'Reilly10 hours ago

Returns With Three-Point Effort
Victor Hedman10 hours ago

Day-To-Day With A Lower-Body Injury
Jusuf Nurkic22 hours ago

Off The Injury Report
Kevin Durant22 hours ago

Expected Back Against The Jazz
Austin Reaves22 hours ago

Likely Out Again On Friday
Patrick Williams22 hours ago

Questionable Against The Hornets
Josh Giddey23 hours ago

Uncertain For Friday Night
Kyle Bradish23 hours ago

Begins Throwing Program
Nikola Vucevic23 hours ago

Questionable Versus Charlotte
Malcolm Brogdon23 hours ago

Out Again On Friday Night
Nolan Arenado23 hours ago

Would Approve Of Trade To The Bronx
Anthony Davis24 hours ago

Expected To Suit Up On Friday
Austin Reaves24 hours ago

Uncertain For Friday
Jalen Duren24 hours ago

Ruled Out For Thursday's Contest
LeBron James1 day ago

Ruled Out For Friday's Game
Sam Hauser1 day ago

Ruled Out For Thursday
Jake McCabe1 day ago

Available On Thursday
Scott Mayfield1 day ago

Rejoins Islanders Lineup
Yanni Gourde1 day ago

Absent Against Bruins
Jack Drury1 day ago

Set For Hand Surgery
Trevor Zegras1 day ago

To Miss Six Weeks Following Knee Surgery
Roman Josi1 day ago

Out On Thursday
J.T. Miller1 day ago

Returns To Action Thursday
Francisco Lindor1 day ago

Back Injury In The Rearview Mirror
Rafael Devers1 day ago

Red Sox Prepared To Keep Rafael Devers At Third Base
Cody Bellinger1 day ago

Yankees Targeting Cody Bellinger
Tim Stützle1 day ago

Tim Stutzle Notches Two Power-Play Assists Wednesday
Pete Alonso1 day ago

Mets Still Trying To Bring Back Pete Alonso
Corbin Burnes1 day ago

Giants The Favorites To Land Corbin Burnes
Brenton Doyle2 days ago

Rockies Plan To Hit Brenton Doyle At Leadoff
Mitch Keller2 days ago

Jared Jones, Mitch Keller Available For Trade
Shane Bieber2 days ago

Throwing From 90 Feet
Chicago White Sox2 days ago

Braden Montgomery Traded To White Sox
Kyle Teel2 days ago

White Sox Land Catching Prospect Kyle Teel
Garrett Crochet2 days ago

Red Sox Acquiring Garrett Crochet From White Sox
Kyle Tucker2 days ago

Astros Targeting Seiya Suzuki, Isaac Paredes In Potential Kyle Tucker Trade
Seattle Mariners2 days ago

Mariners, Ichiro Suzuki To Make Push For Roki Sasaki
Dylan Cease2 days ago

Orioles Interested In Acquiring Dylan Cease
Alexandre Pantoja4 days ago

Gets Second-Round Win At UFC 310
Kai Asakura4 days ago

Submitted At UFC 310
Alexander Volkov4 days ago

Takes Split-Decision Loss
Ciryl Gane4 days ago

Edges Out Split Decision At UFC 310
MMA4 days ago

Doo Ho Choi Scores TKO Win At UFC 310
Nate Landwehr5 days ago

Gets TKO'd At UFC 310
Kron Gracie5 days ago

Gets Knocked Out At UFC 310
Bryce Mitchell5 days ago

Scores Knockout Win At UFC 310
Ian Machado Garry5 days ago

Suffers First Defeat At UFC 310
Power your platform with our news
View All News

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players