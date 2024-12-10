San Francisco 49ers running back Isaac Guerendo (foot) suffered a foot injury in his team's blowout win over the Chicago Bears. He's looked like a genuine league-winner in his limited action this season. His explosiveness, combined with his size, makes him a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses.
He's faster than all the opposing team's linebackers and defensive linemen and combined with great acceleration; he can exploit small creases in the defense and turn them into big gains. He's also a capable receiver, and he's in head coach Kyle Shanahan's offense, meaning when he starts, he'll get most of the RB work.
But will his injury hold him out for the rest of the season and deprive fantasy managers of another league-winning waiver pickup? Let's take a look.
Is Isaac Guerendo Out For The Season?
It doesn't seem like he is, and we should see him again at some point, though it may not be in Week 15. The 49ers play on Thursday Night Football against the Los Angeles Rams this week, meaning it's less likely that he plays in that game. He wasn't able to practice on Monday, so there's plenty of doubt about his game-time status.
Isaac Guerendo doesn't seem concerned about the foot sprain he suffered today 👀 pic.twitter.com/DXFVEUSya3
— Yahoo Fantasy Sports (@YahooFantasy) December 9, 2024
It's unlikely that the rookie himself would share an optimistic update if he was headed to injured reserve, so we should have optimism as well. He's dealing with a foot sprain, and doesn't currently have a timetable to return, but amid the team's playoff push, it's reasonable to expect him back in Week 16.
This isn't great news for fantasy managers who snuck into the playoffs and don't have a bye in the first round, but if he's able to make it back for the second round, he should be started as soon as he returns. He's extremely athletically talented and is in a great offense. And he's been more effective than Christian McCaffrey (knee) this year.
