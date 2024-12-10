Breece Hall missed his first game of 2024 in Week 14, sitting out the New York Jets' matchup with the Miami Dolphins.
The third-year player was limited in practice leading up to the game due to a left knee injury. This is the same knee he had surgery on in 2022, and the injury has been classified as a hyperextension with an MCL issue.
Breece Hall is insane 🤯
The Jets are struggling this season, which could influence their decision to shut Hall down for the remainder of the year. With little to gain in a lost season, letting the running back fully recover might be the best path forward for the team and the player.
Is Breece Hall Out For The Season?
Hall's left knee injury is a significant concern, especially given his previous surgery on the same knee.
In Week 13, the Iowa State alum played through the injury while facing the Seattle Seahawks but had difficulty, rushing 12 times for 60 yards, failing to catch his one target, and losing a fumble. He also converted a two-point attempt but saw his snaps limited to 62 percent. The Jets opted to sit the runner in Week 14, and with their playoff hopes dashed, shutting Hall down remains a possibility.
The Jets' offense has not been effective this season, which has impacted Hall's production. He has averaged a modest 4.2 yards per carry, far below his expected performance.
With the 2022 draft pick sidelined, Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis have stepped up. In Week 14, Allen carried the ball 11 times for 43 yards and brought in four passes for 38 yards, while Davis rushed for 40 yards and scored on 10 totes, adding three catches for 27 yards.
Fantasy managers should closely monitor Hall's injury status as his availability for Week 15 against the Jacksonville Jaguars is uncertain.
Allen and Davis are solid waiver wire pickups for those needing running back depth, as they demonstrated they can contribute with the 23-year-old missing time. Given the Jets' record and Hall's injury history, the team may prioritize his long-term health over short-term contributions.
