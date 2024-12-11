Welcome to the Gameweek 16 FPL Staff Roundtable, RotoBallers! Despite no midweek EPL action, there's still lots to watch across the continent. Liverpool and Aston Villa picked up wins in the Champions League on Tuesday, but Man City, Arsenal, Man United, Chelsea, and Spurs still have games to play in Europe.

As a result, do your best as an FPL manager to hold off on those early transfers. As the season enters its second third of the campaign, information becomes more valuable than a price rise. In FPL, long-term planning usually pays off over short-term punts.

The Gameweek 16 deadline for the 2024/25 Fantasy Premier League season is Saturday, December 14, at 8:30 a.m. ET, when the weekend kicks off with four games. Also, check out the rest of our excellent soccer coverage as the squad gets you all set for every EPL and UCL slate with our DFS lineup picks and betting picks.

Fantasy Premier League Staff Roundtable - Gameweek 16 Preview

The Staff Roundtable is an attempt to get you inside the minds of our FPL writers. Our top soccer writers will answer questions each gameweek to give you an idea of how they view the games. So, without further ado, let’s kick off Gameweek 16!

Change of Heart

After three gameweeks in 10 days, did your opinion drastically change on anything in FPL?

Euan Leith: Mohamed Salah is on course for a historical FPL season. The double-digit hauls keep coming and literally only a historic natural event can keep him from bagging FPL points. I thought this season would be Salah versus Erling Haaland (£14.9m), but, at this point, Cole Palmer (£11.1m) is more likely to compete with the Egyptian.

Jamie Steed: Not really, although the unlimited transfers rolling over does help you navigate the fixture congestion. I’d highly recommend going into such a period with two or three transfers if possible.

The FPL Manual (Wale): No, not at all. Most of what unraveled this period was expected, from likely squad rotations to Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah (£13.3m) scoring double-digit haul every week. However, I learned to be spontaneous where necessary, especially due to unforeseen circumstances like a game postponed close to the deadline.

Mbeum-stay or Mbuem-go?

Bryan Mbeumo punished his sellers in Gameweek 15. However, he plays five of the top six in the next seven weeks. Would you still hold or get rid of him?

Euan: I got rid of Bryan Mbeumo (£7.6m) last weekend and had instant short-term regret. I brought in Kaoru Mitoma (£6.6m) for his excellent run of fixtures. Brighton plays one top-four team from Gameweek 16 until Gameweek 25.

Jamie: I mentioned this two weeks ago regarding Brentford’s fixtures. It’s also worth noting that Brentford has played six of the current bottom seven teams at home, and no side is currently in the top seven. I’d hold onto him to see if Brentford can continue its home form against better teams, but he’s not a must-hold in the coming weeks.

Wale: I'm a huge admirer of form over fixtures, and Mbeumo's return to form may persuade me he's worth keeping in the short term. However, if the Cameroon international forgets his scoring boots, he will have to make way for perhaps some Chelsea attacking assets.

Keep or Sell? 👀 Fresh off a 13-point haul in GW15, what are your plans for Bryan Mbeumo with this tricky upcoming fixture run? 🤔#FPL pic.twitter.com/wAnw0NOkB2 — Fantasy Premier League (@OfficialFPL) December 10, 2024

The Foxes Go Hunting

Ruud Van Nistelrooy has come into Leicester and given them a spark. Which Fox would you be hunting for your squad in FPL?

Euan: Jamie Vardy (£5.6m) is a great pick, but I like my forward slots filled with Alexander Isak (£8.6m), Matheus Cunha (£7.1m), and Joao Pedro (£5.9m). So, let's look at a different position with Bilal El Khannouss (£4.8m). The Moroccan international only has five starts this season but, more importantly, has started the last two games since Ruud van Nistelrooy took over.

El Khannouss produced his first and fourth-best xGI games of the season in those two stints. At £4.8m, he offers a little more savings than a Morgan Rogers (£5.4m) these days and can sit on your bench as your eighth attacker.

Jamie: I was rolling with Jamie Vardy earlier in the season, and he’s the one I’d be targeting. Vardy was instrumental at the weekend and has two goals and two assists in his last three games. Leicester’s festive fixtures are all that will hold me back from bringing Vardy back into the fold.

Wale: At the moment, I’m looking more at Leicester's attacking assets than the defense. The Foxes have scored five goals in their past two games, improving their attacking output. My possible go-to Leicester options to hunt for my fantasy team would be Jamie Vardy or Bilal El Khannouss.

Festive Fixture Favorites

There are five gameweeks between now and the New Year. What is your favorite team to target for transfers in?

Euan: I'm trying to acquire as many Chelsea assets as possible. Over the next five gameweeks, the Blues have two home games against Brentford and Fulham and three away matches versus three of the bottom six. The Stamford Bridge boys will soar into 2025.

Jamie: I like Bournemouth for the next five gameweeks. They have three home matches, all against sides below 13th place in the table. Fulham away is their toughest fixture on paper, so they certainly have plenty of appeal.

Wale: Earning nine points in their last three matches, AFC Bournemouth is the team to consider. The Cherries always seem to find a way to get a result. They have been quite solid in their home ties this season, securing victories against Man City, Arsenal, and Tottenham at the Vitality Stadium. Watch out for the Cherries!

Are you looking at a Chelsea triple up for this upcoming fixture run? 🟢 If so, which three players are you targeting? 🎯#FPL pic.twitter.com/TZwiAwhp5t — Fantasy Premier League (@OfficialFPL) December 10, 2024

Festive Fixture Fades

Who is a team you are fading for the rest of 2024?

Euan: After a Gameweek 15 postponement, Everton will be hoping for more of those between now and 2025. The Toffees face Arsenal, Chelsea, and Man City in their next three contests, followed by tough matchups against Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth. Things could get bad at Goodison Park.

Jamie: I’ve already mentioned Brentford and Leicester City. However, Manchester United’s run of fixtures carries plenty of risk. They have a couple of interesting options, but with trips to Manchester City and Liverpool on the horizon, I’d be reluctant to go gung-ho with the Red Devils.

Wale: Southampton is the team to bet against, having scored only five points in 15 games. The Saints have some wonderful FPL possibilities to explore, but for the foreseeable future, I will avoid Southampton.

Who is Keeping a Clean Sheet in Gameweek 16?

Euan: If I could say no one, I would say that. However, if I had to pick one side, it would be Arsenal. Everton has the second-lowest xG (14.7) in the league, while the Gunners boast the best xGA (expected Goals Allowed) defense at home. Surely, they can't give away another careless goal... right?

Jamie: Arsenal are the standout option. They face an Everton side that should be fresh following their postponed game at the weekend. But it’s also an Everton side that’s scored five goals in seven away games, blanking in their last three.

Wale: The return of Liverpool's number one, Alisson Becker (£5.4m), was critical to the Reds' Champions League midweek victory, and this might be essential for a clean sheet in Gameweek 16. Liverpool has kept the most clean sheets this season, and they can add to that total with a home game against Fulham.

Alisson made his first appearance for Liverpool since October with a clean sheet in the Champions League 👀 Are you tempted to bring him into your #FPL team for Gameweek 16? pic.twitter.com/aCwutowaNw — Fantasy Premier League (@OfficialFPL) December 11, 2024

What Defensive Player is Providing Attacking Returns?

Euan: If Gabriel (£6.2m) is fit, he will score. However, if the Brazilian misses more time, I'll keep rolling with William Saliba (£6.2m). The Frenchman has two goals in his last two league games, and both came with his center-back comrade on the sidelines.

Jamie: I’ve been riding Leif Davis (£4.5m) all season. Despite no goal involvements in his last five games, Davis still leads all defenders in shot-creating actions (60). That’s also the joint-seventh most in the entire league. He faces a Wolves side that’s conceded 38 goals in 15 games, the most in the league.

Wale: I’ll be backing Rayan Ait-Nouri (£4.9m) to get an attacking return this week. Despite Wolves' shaky backline, the Algerian international has managed three goals and three assists this season, totaling 42 FPL points. A home game against Ipswich should be an excellent opportunity for Ait-Nouri to impress again.

In the two matches Gabriel has missed this season, William Saliba has scored on both occasions 👀 Just a coincidence or something to monitor, #FPL managers? 💭 pic.twitter.com/wsW5xDuibE — Fantasy Premier League (@OfficialFPL) December 9, 2024

Best Midfielder or Forward Who Isn't Rostered

Who is rostered in 10 percent of teams or less who can grab those FPL points?

Euan: Jarrod Bowen (£7.4m) was a sleeper pick a couple of weeks ago, but there's still time to jump on the sleigh ride before Christmas. Bournemouth, Brighton, and Southampton await the England international. He's in 6.8 percent of squads and can spread the holiday cheer before games versus Liverpool and Man City.

Jamie: Eddie Howe seems reluctant to start Harvey Barnes (£6.2m). He started at the weekend for only the sixth time this season and bagged his fifth goal to go with his one assist. Despite only starting six games, Barnes has 60 FPL points, the second-most among Newcastle players. He faces his former club this weekend at home, and Leicester also has the leakiest defense on the road.

Wale: Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez (£5m) has been playing more advanced in recent matches, which has resulted in the Argentine scoring three goals and providing three assists in his previous five matches. At roughly 5% ownership, Enzo appears to be a solid differential asset to rely on going forward.

A £5.0m midfielder with three goals and three assists in his last five matches! What’s not to like? 🔥@Pras_fpl discusses Enzo Fernandez’s excellent form and how his price enables other moves on the latest episode of Off The Bench 🎧#FPL — Fantasy Premier League (@OfficialFPL) December 10, 2024

Who is a Player You Want but Can’t Get for Gameweek 16 in FPL?

Euan: I want Alejandro Garnacho (£6.3m), but I probably shouldn't acquire the Argentinian international. He's a cheap way into a revamped United squad, but he's been brought off at 58 minutes in the last two gameweeks. He's on the radar, but I'm in a wait-and-see mode regarding the Red Devils.

Jamie: It’s no coincidence that Manchester City’s scored five goals in their last two games since Kevin De Bruyne (£9.5m) returned to the starting lineup. That’s after scoring three goals in their previous five EPL games. Given the Belgian's recent injury issues, I can’t bring myself to drop one of my premium midfielders to afford him.

Wale: Newcastle’s Alexander Isak (£8.6m) is one player I would love to have for Gameweek 16. The Swede is traditionally dangerous in front of goal, especially while playing at the St James’ Stadium. With a game against Leicester next, I see Isak hitting double figures this weekend. Unfortunately, I can’t bring him in without taking a point hit.

Kevin de Bruyne goal & assist pic.twitter.com/GuzVhbY4o0 — FPL Marcin (@FPLMarcin) December 4, 2024

Who’s Getting the Captain’s Armband?

Euan: It's really tough in Gameweek 16 because Bukayo Saka, Mohamed Salah, Cole Palmer, and Alexander Isak all have great matchups. I'm leaning toward Palmer or Isak due to their lack of midweek games, but it'll come down to the wire on Saturday morning.

Jamie: Before everyone gets back on the Erling Haaland (£15.0m) hype train, captaining him this weekend seems like an ideal play. He’s scored six goals and three assists in four EPL games against Manchester United, so he certainly likes this week’s opponent. It will be a late decision, given that I also have Saka and Palmer in prime spots.

Wale: With 16 goals and 12 assists this season, I’ll be backing the Egyptian King – Mohamed Salah this weekend. The 32-year-old seems to find the net in almost every game, and I believe he is the safest bet to give the armband for Gameweek 16.

What’s your Bold Prediction for Gameweek 16?

Euan: Three of the four previously mentioned Captaincy options reach double-digits, while the other blanks. Also, Man United pip Pep in the first derby under Ruben Amorim. This allows Nottingham Forest, Brighton, and Bournemouth a chance to move ahead of the reigning Champions in the table.

Jamie: Last week, I correctly proclaimed that Tottenham and Chelsea play out a seven-goal thriller. Here’s hoping the magic continues and Ollie Watkins (£9.0m) bags a brace as Aston Villa makes it three league wins on the bounce.

Wale: Wolves and Newcastle get back to winning ways with a home win over Ipswich and Leicester, respectively. Chelsea will secure a 3-1 victory over Brentford, further pushing themselves for a top-4 finish, not a title race as Enzo Maresca claims, while the Manchester Derby ends in a 1-1 draw.

