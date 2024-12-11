We have another busy night tonight, but not as many marquee matchups. That's the nature of college basketball in December. We start in Queens with St. John's hosting Bryant. Louisville hosts UTEP. Dartmouth travels to South Bend to take on the Irish. Fairleigh-Dickinson is in Philly to take on Villanova. Eastern Kentucky heads up to Pitt.

The next start time sends the toothpaste Raiders to Rupp Arena. Fresno is in Provo to take on BYU. We end this out west in San Diego with Cal Baptist taking on the Aztecs.

This article will provide you with my daily fantasy college basketball lineup picks on DraftKings on 12/11/24, starting at 7 p.m. EST. I’ll give multiple player suggestions at guard and forward, aiming to highlight one option at the salary scale's high, middle, and lower levels. Good luck, RotoBallers.

Today's DraftKings Guards - CBB DFS Lineup Picks

Jaland Lowe, Pittsburgh ($9.2K)

Jaland Lowe today #nbadraft2025

40 mins

19 pts

5 rebs

2 assts

4 stls

6/16 FG

1/5 3PT

6/6 FT pic.twitter.com/7oiqglwOwT — Deee Black (@Deee_Black_) December 7, 2024

Lowe won't be asked to play a lot of minutes in this one, so I was more curious about what he has done in blowouts this season. Lowe had 33 DraftKings points in a blowout loss to Mississippi State. He had 46.5 in a blowout win over VMI and 44.5 in a blowout win over Radford.

His performance in blowouts has been arguably better than in regular games. I want that kind of production on a slate full of games that look like blowouts.

Ryan Cornish, Dartmouth ($7.4K)

The Irish have struggled defensively even before Markus Burton went down. They are even worse now, especially on the perimeter. Cornish is a high-volume shooter and strong on the boards. His normally high defensive stats will probably suffer a little, but he should at least flirt with 30 DraftKings points tonight.

Terrence Brown, Fairleigh Dickinson ($6.7K)

Villanova has had some lapses this year. Brown is averaging 21.5 points per game and is piling up stats in every other category as well (6.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.9 steals, 0.7 blocks). Villanova takes care of the ball, but Brown should still be able to score some points on the Wildcats.

Dylan Jones, Fairleigh Dickinson ($4.7K)

Jones is Robin to Brown's Batman. Brown has all the peripheral stats, but Jones might be the best pure shooter on the team. He has 19 made three-pointers in the last five games in 39 tries. Brown knows how to get him open shots. That shouldn't change, even against a better opponent.

Also consider: George Kimble III, Eastern Kentucky ($8.4K); Egor Demin, BYU ($7.5K); Otega Oweh, Kentucky ($7K); Miles Byrd, San Diego State ($6.8K); Rafael Pinzon, Bryant ($6.5K); Jaxson Robinson, Kentucky ($6.2K); Tyler Perkins, Villanova ($5.5K); Dawson Baker, BYU ($4.9K); Nicolas Louis-Jacques, Colgate ($4.2K); J.R. Konieczny, Notre Dame ($3.8K)

Today's DraftKings Forwards - CBB DFS Lineup Picks

Eric Dixon, Villanova ($9.5K)

Villanova's Eric Dixon was ELITE tonight against No. 14 Cincinnati: ▪️ 31 PTS

▪️ 11-23 FG

▪️ 7 REB pic.twitter.com/hmd8CPU2Aq — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) December 4, 2024

Dixon is the only sure thing tonight. He has always been a good all-around player, but he has taken his game to a new level. Dixon is among the nation's leaders in three-point shooting after living on the interior for most of his career. He has added to his repertoire to make himself NBA-ready.

Dixon is averaging 25.7 points and 6.6 rebounds per game this year. His lowest output of the season was 34 DraftKings points against a tough Virginia defense.

Zuby Ejiofor, St. John's ($8.6K)

We go from the sure thing in Dixon to the highest upside in Ejiofor. He went nuclear on a good Kansas State team last week with 28 points and 13 rebounds. If this game stays close, Ejiofor will have that kind of ceiling again.

Mykell Robinson, Fresno State ($6.5K)

Robinson has been crashing the glass heavier of late. He has 26 rebounds over the last three games and they weren't all easy -- they were against Santa Clara, Cal Baptist, and San Diego State. His scoring didn't suffer, either. If Robinson can hold his own against the strong fronts of SDSU and Santa Clara, he can handle BYU.

Magoon Gwath, San Diego State ($4.5K)

Gwath's game is all over the map, but he is one of the elite shot-blockers in the country. He blocked five shots against Gonzaga in just 14 minutes! He has at least five blocks in three games already, but he doesn't always play consistent minutes and he's not always a part of the offense. Use at your own risk.

Also consider: Amari Williams, Kentucky ($7.7K); Tae Davis, Notre Dame ($7.5K); Andrew Carr, Kentucky ($6.7K); Keba Keita, BYU ($6.1K); Jayden Williams, Dartmouth ($5.7K); Guillermo Diaz Graham, Pittsburgh ($5.3K); Brandon Garrison, Kentucky ($4.7K)