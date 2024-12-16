The 15th Sunday of the 2024 NFL season has come and gone. Hopefully, you woke up on Monday morning feeling very good about how your matchup went. However, this week's slate of games was certainly stress-inducing for many fantasy football managers.
Part of that stress was caused by a group of players who drastically underachieved in Week 15. These players simply did not meet fantasy expectations this week and it cost their managers in a big way.
Let's take a look at the biggest busts from Week 15, as well as whether or not we can still have some trust in these players moving forward. All point totals are based on the PPR scoring system. Players who missed part of the game due to injury are exempt from being featured.Be sure to check all of our fantasy football rankings for 2024:
Fantasy Football Quarterback Busts
Brock Purdy, 2.0 FPTS
Brock Purdy tallied one interception, three sacks, and zero touchdowns in the 49ers' loss on Thursday night. His inconsistent play drops him outside the top-12 range heading into next week's clash with Miami.
Jameis Winston, -2.4 FPTS
Jameis Winston threw three interceptions and took five sacks before being benched on Sunday. Even if he remains the starter for Week 16, Winston should be benched in fantasy football.
Jameis went full Jameis today. Never go full Jameis. https://t.co/qSuo5iPH0u
— Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) December 15, 2024
Tua Tagovailoa, 6.8 FPTS
Tua Tagovailoa delivered four turnovers in an embarrassing loss to the Texans. Fortunately, he returns home next week. The left-handed quarterback is averaging 2.0 touchdowns and 0.5 interceptions per game at Hard Rock Stadium. He should bounce back as a mid-to-low fantasy QB1.
Fantasy Football Running Back Busts
Isiah Pacheco, 5.7 FPTS
Isiah Pacheco still hasn't returned to his normal self since returning from injury. The Chiefs' primary running back mustered just 2.5 yards per carry and one reception in the victory. He'll drop to the mid-range RB3 tier for Week 16.
Tank Bigsby, 4.2 FPTS
Tank Bigsby had an impressive showing last week, but he couldn't replicate it this Sunday against the Jets. As long as there's uncertainty surrounding his role alongside Travis Etienne Jr., Bigsby should be treated as a mid-to-low RB3.
Derrick Henry, 6.7 FPTS
It seemed like the entire Ravens offense feasted on Sunday, except Derrick Henry. He rushed for 67 yards on 14 carries and was even out-produced by fellow running back Justice Hill. This was the first time Henry posted single-digit fantasy points this season. He should bounce back as a mid-range RB1 next week versus Pittsburgh.
Joe Mixon isn’t scoring and Derrick Henry isn’t scoring pic.twitter.com/49cVN8h861
— G (@ghalebalsaleh) December 15, 2024
Najee Harris, 3.1 FPTS
Najee Harris rushed six times for 14 yards and added a seven-yard reception. He also lost a fumble in the contest. This was the 26-year-old's worst outing of the year and was likely a product of facing a strong Eagles defense. Harris should bounce back as a top-24 fantasy running back against the Ravens in Week 16.
Jaylen Warren, 2.5 FPTS
Jaylen Warren rushed four times for 12 yards and added a three-yard reception. He was seemingly factored out of the game plan as the Steelers adopted a pass-heavy approach in Philadelphia. Warren is a low-end RB3 heading into next week's clash with the Ravens.
Tyrone Tracy Jr., 4.5 FPTS
Tyrone Tracy Jr. rushed 10 times for 31 yards on the ground Sunday, and he also added a four-yard reception. The rookie had a touchdown cultured by teammate Devin Singletary. He should bounce back as a high-end fantasy RB3 heading into next week's game against the Falcons.
Tyrone Tracy Jr. has played 75% of the Giants snaps....but Devin Singletary vultured the TD at the goal line. Tough one.
— Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) December 15, 2024
Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Busts
Jauan Jennings, 5.1 FPTS
The 49ers' passing game simply couldn't get going on Thursday night. Jauan Jennings caught just two of nine targets for 31 yards in the loss. He'll rank as a low-end WR2 heading into next week's game against Miami.
Josh Downs, 6.2 FPTS
Josh Downs caught just three of his eight targets for 32 yards as the Colts' passing game struggled to get going on Sunday. The 23-year-old has had some flashy games this season, but he has also been inconsistent. Fantasy managers should treat Downs as a mid-range WR3 in Week 16.
Marvin Harrison Jr., 5.2 FPTS
Marvin Harrison Jr.'s underwhelming season continued as he caught just two of six targets for 32 yards. He has single-digit points in seven of his last 10 games, putting him in the low-end WR2 tier for next week's battle with the Panthers.
WILD. Only 4 games the entire year Marvin Harrison Jr has above 55 rec yards and only 2 above 65 rec yards. He has ONE GAME above 5 Receptions and 0 games above 6. I'm sorry you dont take a WR at 4 for that little
Involvement. Absolute failure on the offensive staffs part.
— K1SinceDay1 (@KSzn2021) December 16, 2024
Tyreek Hill, 5.6 FPTS
Tyreek Hill had one of his worst games this season, catching two of seven targets for 36 yards in an embarrassing loss to the Texans. Miami's entire offense seems to perform better at home, so fantasy managers should view Hill as a solid WR1 option when the Dolphins return to Hard Rock Stadium against the 49ers next week.
Cooper Kupp, 0.0 FPTS
Cooper Kupp had an incredibly rare showing Thursday as he failed to haul in any of his three targets. The talented veteran should overcome this hiccup and bounce back as a fringe top-12 fantasy receiver in Week 16 against the Jets.
Tank Dell, 6.1 FPTS
Tank Dell caught just two passes for 26 yards on Sunday, and he also rushed for 15. The Texans' No. 2 receiver has been an unreliable option in fantasy football this year. He'll rank as a fringe top-36 fantasy receiver for Week 16.
Deebo Samuel Sr., 4.9 FPTS
Deebo Samuel had another dud outing, catching three of seven targets for 16 yards. He has 6.1 fantasy points or fewer in each of his last five games. Fantasy managers should view Samuel as a high-end WR4 next week against Miami.
Deebo Samuel: “I want the ball!”
Also Deebo Samuel: pic.twitter.com/v0bhCktbPp
— Zach Football (@ZFootball1967) December 13, 2024
Elijah Moore, 1.9 FPTS
The Chiefs are notorious for surrendering production to slot receivers, but that didn't seem to help Elijah Moore. He caught two passes for a loss of one yard through the air on Sunday. Fantasy managers should treat him as an intriguing WR4, and his value could decrease when Cedric Tillman (concussion) returns to the mix.
Fantasy Football Tight End Busts
Jake Ferguson, 4.3 FPTS
Jake Ferguson had one of his worst games this season, catching just two passes for 23 yards. The Cowboys were humming, but their starting tight end still had a subpar showing. He ranks as a mid-range TE2 option for fantasy football in Week 16.
Dalton Schultz, 3.3 FPTS
Dalton Schultz caught just two passes for 13 yards on Sunday. This was his worst performance of the season, dropping him to the low-end TE2 tier in Week 16 against the Chiefs.
Me looking at Dalton Schultz today: pic.twitter.com/e2NhXuEL0V
— Brian vs The Books📘 (@brianvsthebooks) December 15, 2024
Travis Kelce, 6.7 FPTS
Travis Kelce caught four of eight targets for 27 yards on Sunday, and he was once again out-produced by fellow tight end Noah Gray. The 35-year-old veteran is a mid-range TE1 option for Week 16 against the Texans.
