Biggest Fantasy Football Busts Of The Week - Fantasy Outlooks For Tua Tagovailoa, Derrick Henry, Tyreek Hill, Cooper Kupp, Travis Kelce, more

2 weeks ago by
Tyreek Hill - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Picks
In This Article hide
1. Fantasy Football Quarterback Busts
2. Fantasy Football Running Back Busts
3. Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Busts
4. Fantasy Football Tight End Busts
5. More Fantasy Football Analysis

The 15th Sunday of the 2024 NFL season has come and gone. Hopefully, you woke up on Monday morning feeling very good about how your matchup went. However, this week's slate of games was certainly stress-inducing for many fantasy football managers.

Part of that stress was caused by a group of players who drastically underachieved in Week 15. These players simply did not meet fantasy expectations this week and it cost their managers in a big way.

Let's take a look at the biggest busts from Week 15, as well as whether or not we can still have some trust in these players moving forward. All point totals are based on the PPR scoring system. Players who missed part of the game due to injury are exempt from being featured.

Be sure to check all of our fantasy football rankings for 2024:

 

Fantasy Football Quarterback Busts

Brock Purdy, 2.0 FPTS

Brock Purdy tallied one interception, three sacks, and zero touchdowns in the 49ers' loss on Thursday night. His inconsistent play drops him outside the top-12 range heading into next week's clash with Miami.

Jameis Winston, -2.4 FPTS

Jameis Winston threw three interceptions and took five sacks before being benched on Sunday. Even if he remains the starter for Week 16, Winston should be benched in fantasy football.

Tua Tagovailoa, 6.8 FPTS

Tua Tagovailoa delivered four turnovers in an embarrassing loss to the Texans. Fortunately, he returns home next week. The left-handed quarterback is averaging 2.0 touchdowns and 0.5 interceptions per game at Hard Rock Stadium. He should bounce back as a mid-to-low fantasy QB1.

 

Fantasy Football Running Back Busts

Isiah Pacheco, 5.7 FPTS

Isiah Pacheco still hasn't returned to his normal self since returning from injury. The Chiefs' primary running back mustered just 2.5 yards per carry and one reception in the victory. He'll drop to the mid-range RB3 tier for Week 16.

Tank Bigsby, 4.2 FPTS

Tank Bigsby had an impressive showing last week, but he couldn't replicate it this Sunday against the Jets. As long as there's uncertainty surrounding his role alongside Travis Etienne Jr., Bigsby should be treated as a mid-to-low RB3.

Derrick Henry, 6.7 FPTS

It seemed like the entire Ravens offense feasted on Sunday, except Derrick Henry. He rushed for 67 yards on 14 carries and was even out-produced by fellow running back Justice Hill. This was the first time Henry posted single-digit fantasy points this season. He should bounce back as a mid-range RB1 next week versus Pittsburgh.

Najee Harris, 3.1 FPTS

Najee Harris rushed six times for 14 yards and added a seven-yard reception. He also lost a fumble in the contest. This was the 26-year-old's worst outing of the year and was likely a product of facing a strong Eagles defense. Harris should bounce back as a top-24 fantasy running back against the Ravens in Week 16.

Jaylen Warren, 2.5 FPTS

Jaylen Warren rushed four times for 12 yards and added a three-yard reception. He was seemingly factored out of the game plan as the Steelers adopted a pass-heavy approach in Philadelphia. Warren is a low-end RB3 heading into next week's clash with the Ravens.

Tyrone Tracy Jr., 4.5 FPTS

Tyrone Tracy Jr. rushed 10 times for 31 yards on the ground Sunday, and he also added a four-yard reception. The rookie had a touchdown cultured by teammate Devin Singletary. He should bounce back as a high-end fantasy RB3 heading into next week's game against the Falcons.

 

Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Busts

Jauan Jennings, 5.1 FPTS

The 49ers' passing game simply couldn't get going on Thursday night. Jauan Jennings caught just two of nine targets for 31 yards in the loss. He'll rank as a low-end WR2 heading into next week's game against Miami.

Josh Downs, 6.2 FPTS

Josh Downs caught just three of his eight targets for 32 yards as the Colts' passing game struggled to get going on Sunday. The 23-year-old has had some flashy games this season, but he has also been inconsistent. Fantasy managers should treat Downs as a mid-range WR3 in Week 16.

Marvin Harrison Jr., 5.2 FPTS

Marvin Harrison Jr.'s underwhelming season continued as he caught just two of six targets for 32 yards. He has single-digit points in seven of his last 10 games, putting him in the low-end WR2 tier for next week's battle with the Panthers.

Tyreek Hill, 5.6 FPTS

Tyreek Hill had one of his worst games this season, catching two of seven targets for 36 yards in an embarrassing loss to the Texans. Miami's entire offense seems to perform better at home, so fantasy managers should view Hill as a solid WR1 option when the Dolphins return to Hard Rock Stadium against the 49ers next week.

Cooper Kupp, 0.0 FPTS

Cooper Kupp had an incredibly rare showing Thursday as he failed to haul in any of his three targets. The talented veteran should overcome this hiccup and bounce back as a fringe top-12 fantasy receiver in Week 16 against the Jets.

Tank Dell, 6.1 FPTS

Tank Dell caught just two passes for 26 yards on Sunday, and he also rushed for 15. The Texans' No. 2 receiver has been an unreliable option in fantasy football this year. He'll rank as a fringe top-36 fantasy receiver for Week 16.

Deebo Samuel Sr., 4.9 FPTS

Deebo Samuel had another dud outing, catching three of seven targets for 16 yards. He has 6.1 fantasy points or fewer in each of his last five games. Fantasy managers should view Samuel as a high-end WR4 next week against Miami.

Elijah Moore, 1.9 FPTS

The Chiefs are notorious for surrendering production to slot receivers, but that didn't seem to help Elijah Moore. He caught two passes for a loss of one yard through the air on Sunday. Fantasy managers should treat him as an intriguing WR4, and his value could decrease when Cedric Tillman (concussion) returns to the mix.

 

Fantasy Football Tight End Busts

Jake Ferguson, 4.3 FPTS

Jake Ferguson had one of his worst games this season, catching just two passes for 23 yards. The Cowboys were humming, but their starting tight end still had a subpar showing. He ranks as a mid-range TE2 option for fantasy football in Week 16.

Dalton Schultz, 3.3 FPTS

Dalton Schultz caught just two passes for 13 yards on Sunday. This was his worst performance of the season, dropping him to the low-end TE2 tier in Week 16 against the Chiefs.

Travis Kelce, 6.7 FPTS

Travis Kelce caught four of eight targets for 27 yards on Sunday, and he was once again out-produced by fellow tight end Noah Gray. The 35-year-old veteran is a mid-range TE1 option for Week 16 against the Texans.



More Fantasy Football Analysis

