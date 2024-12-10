X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

POPULAR FANTASY TOOLS

Expert Advice
Articles & Tools
Import Your Leagues
Weekly Rankings
Compare Any Players
Stats & Leaders
Starts and Sit
Daily Fantasy
Who To Pickup
24x7 News and Alerts

Wide Receiver (WR) Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks for Week 15 (2024)

3 days ago by
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
Jerry Jeudy - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News
In This Article hide
1. Week 15 Starts - Fantasy Football Booms
2. Week 15 Sits - Fantasy Football Busts
3. More Fantasy Football Analysis

Here's your weekly Mike Evans update, and it could be better. On Sunday, Evans hauled four of his five targets for 69 yards. With those 69 yards, Evans pushes his 2024 total to 590 yards, leaving him 410 receiving yards shy of his 11th consecutive 1,000-yard season to begin his career. If Evans is to continue the streak, he will need to average 102.5 yards per game to close the season.

It's great news for fantasy managers as they enter the first round of their fantasy playoffs. This week, we can get Zay Flowers, Courtland Sutton, Nico Collins, Michael Pittman Jr., and Terry McLaurin back into our lineups.

Just because some elite options are set to return this week doesn't necessarily mean you can trust them -- or can you? Even George Pickens is a potential hole in your fantasy lineups this week as he is dealing with a Grade 2 hamstring sprain. Let's get to it. Here are the RotoBaller Week 15 starts and sits at the wide receiver position.

Be sure to check all of our fantasy football rankings for 2024:

 

Week 15 Starts - Fantasy Football Booms

Jerry Jeudy - WR, Cleveland Browns vs. Kansas City Chiefs 

If you have yet to figure it out by now, Jerry Jeudy is as close to a must-start as you will find in fantasy these days. Heading into Week 15, the Browns pass-catcher has climbed into the top 12 among fantasy receivers thanks to 181.4 fantasy points, many of which have come with the arrival of Jameis Winston.

Since Week 8, Jeudy has averaged 21 fantasy points per contest, a number that only the Bengals duo of Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins can claim to have bettered over those seven weeks. Jeudy can also stake claim to seven consecutive games in which he has produced over 12.5 fantasy points.

In the world of what could have been, if you average out Jeudy's production since the insertion of Winston, that would project out to 108 receptions, 1,921 receiving yards, and nine touchdowns.

Of Jeudy's 944 receiving yards, which is third most in the NFL, 72% have come in the six games in which Winston has been under center. In a matchup against the Denver Broncos, Jeudy was moved around to avoid Patrick Surtain II, playing a third of his snaps from the slot.

Expect that to be the case once again against a Chiefs team that is allowing 41.48 fantasy points over the last four weeks, which happens to be the fourth most over that time frame.

Jakobi Meyers - WR, Las Vegas Raiders vs. Atlanta Falcons

If fantasy managers cast aside Jeudy, then people just forget that Jakobi Meyers existed heading into the 2024 season. Quietly, Meyers has gone on to average 14.2 fantasy points per game this season, has tallied 13 or more fantasy points in six of the last seven contests, and currently resides as the WR23 heading into the Monday Night Football conclusion of Week 14.

If there was a week to hesitate on starting Meyers, it could have been this week. Gardner Minshew II was lost for the season a couple of weeks back. Luckily, Aidan O'Connell's MRI on Monday revealed a bone bruise, keeping Meyers' fantasy fate out of the hands of Desmond Ridder, at least for now. 

Heading into last week, Meyers was averaging 15 fantasy points per game in games in which Davante Adams wasn't around. He had also seen a target share greater than 32% in three of the previous four contests. That volume continued in Week 14, as Meyers finished with 13.7 fantasy points along with a 27.0% target share and 29.6% first-read target share. 

Against Atlanta, those kinds of opportunities lend themselves to fantasy production. Over the last four weeks, Atlanta has been allowing 42.10 fantasy points per game, the third most. On the season, it has allowed 2,084 receiving yards on 178 receptions, not to mention a league-high 20 touchdowns surrendered to opposing wide receivers.

Terry McLaurin - WR, Washington Commanders at New Orleans Saints

Next up, how about Terry McLaurin? Over the last four weeks, only the Broncos, Chiefs, Chargers, and Texans have allowed more receiving yards to the position than the 650 conceded by the Saints. Over that stretch, the Saints have also allowed four receiving touchdowns and a league-high 44.53 fantasy points against.

New Orleans has struggled to defend receivers all season, and it's been more than just the last four weeks. It has been allowing 35.84 fantasy points against, the sixth most throughout the season.

Coming out of the bye, McLaurin's 896 receiving yards rank inside the top seven. McLaurin's nine touchdown receptions rank second, trailing only Chase, all while averaging 14.7 yards per reception. 

Since Week 4, McLaurin has averaged 17.1 fantasy points per game. During those 10 weeks, he averaged 0.23 targets per route run while seeing a target share of 20.5% and accounting for 37.3% of the Commanders' air yards. McLaurin has also averaged 2.68 yards per route run over that period, which puts him ahead of Chase, Justin Jefferson, and George Pickens, as he has made the most of his 26.1% first-read target share.

I don't know if the Saints have an answer for McLaurin this week. The only way I see McLaurin falling short of fantasy expectations is if the Commanders get ahead too early and close out the game running the ball.

 

Week 15 Sits - Fantasy Football Busts

George Pickens - WR, Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles

George Pickens missed last week with a Grade 2 hamstring strain, and his Week 15 status remains in the air. As good as Pickens is, he is fighting an uphill battle this week. Not only does he have to contend with a soft tissue injury, but awaiting him on the other sideline is Quinyon Mitchell, who has had some success eliminating some of the best fantasy receivers this season.

If Pickens were able to return to the lineup this week, the risk of reaggregation of that hamstring is likely too significant for fantasy managers. At best, he serves as a decoy out there and ties up Mitchell so the Steelers could look to gain an advantage elsewhere. Then again, where is that? 

Philadelphia has been the top defense facing opposing receivers over the last four weeks. It has allowed just 388 receiving yards on 42 receptions, earning a league-best 23.20 fantasy points against. During the season, it is allowing 29.23 fantasy points against, the fifth fewest, while allowing the second-fewest receiving yards. No matter how you look at it, it's best to avoid Pickens this week.

Jayden Reed - WR, Green Bay Packers at Seattle Seahawks

From one good defense against the receiver position in recent weeks to another. Over the last four weeks, Seattle has allowed just 31 receptions for 325 yards and a pair of touchdowns to the position. For those keeping track at home, that's 25.40 fantasy points per game, the third fewest.

We cannot put our fate in Jayden Reed's hands, either. Despite checking in as the WR18 on the season, Reed laid a goose egg last week and has gone on to record fewer than 10 fantasy points in five of his previous seven contests.

Reed always has a fantasy upside, as was evident in Week 1 when he recorded 33.1 fantasy points. That game also accounted for 19.7% of Reed's production this season. Remove that one game, and Reed drops from WR18 to WR30.

DK Metcalf - WR, Seattle Seahawks vs. Green Bay Packers

As much as I love DK Metcalf, two things are taking shape this week. One, the matchup is brutal. Green Bay has allowed 26.90 fantasy points per game over the last four weeks and 30.28, ninth best, throughout the season. In 13 games, the Packers have allowed just 1,720 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns to opposing wide receivers.

Second, take all that potential production and give two-thirds of that to Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Currently, Smith-Njigba sits inside the top six with 911 receiving yards this season, 99 more than Metcalf.

The real disparity comes in fantasy production, as JSN's additional 21 receptions and two touchdowns are the difference between WR5 and WR29 so far. Over the last four weeks, JSN has averaged 18.3 fantasy points compared to Metcalf's 10.9.

In a less-than-favorable matchup likely to divide the fantasy production, I'd rather not risk my fantasy playoffs relying on one big play from Metcalf. It's possible, but the odds are stacked against it.



Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!

More Fantasy Football Analysis

Sneaky Starts, Pivot Plays, and Post-Waiver Pickups for Week 15 - Sincere McCormick, Adam Thielen, Aaron Rodgers, and Hunter Henry
Video: Week 15 Must-Start Wide Receivers - 2024 Fantasy Football Streamers, Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Analysis
Booms and Busts - Fantasy Football Starts and Sits for Week 15 Lineups Include Rico Dowdle, Khalil Shakir, Russell Wilson
Fantasy Football Dynasty Watch: Top College Fantasy Football Players Week 15 (2024)
Bold Predictions for Fantasy Football Week 15: Jameis Winston, Rico Dowdle, DJ Moore, Amari Cooper, Stone Smartt
Free Week 15 NFL Betting Picks and Expert Predictions
Week 15 Fantasy Football Busts? Players Who May Disappoint Include Alvin Kamara, DeVonta Smith, Tyrone Tracy, Jayden Reed, Nick Chubb, Cade Otton
NFL Week 15 Fantasy Football Weather Report
Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em - Week 15 Matchups Analysis
PrizePicks NFL DFS Prop Picks - Over/Under Props for Week 15 (Sunday Main Slate)




POPULAR FANTASY TOOLS

Expert Advice
Articles & Tools
Import Your Leagues
Weekly Rankings
Compare Any Players
Stats & Leaders
Starts and Sit
Daily Fantasy
Who To Pickup
24x7 News and Alerts

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Devin Williams24 mins ago

Traded To The Yankees
Bucky Irving30 mins ago

Listed As Questionable For Week 15
Cooper Kupp34 mins ago

Held Off The Box Score On Thursday
Marquise Brown36 mins ago

Chiefs Opening Marquise Brown's Practice Window On Friday
Kyren Williams51 mins ago

Eclipses Century Mark On Thursday
Evan Engram2 hours ago

Done For Season
Joaquin Buckley3 hours ago

Looks For His Sixth Win In A Row
Colby Covington3 hours ago

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Dalton Kincaid3 hours ago

Expected To Return In Week 15
Bruno Silva3 hours ago

Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Manel Kape3 hours ago

A Favorite At UFC Tampa
Keon Coleman3 hours ago

Expected To Play Against Lions
Tuco Tokkos3 hours ago

Looks For His First UFC Win
Navajo Stirling3 hours ago

Set To Make His UFC Debut
Odell Beckham Jr.3 hours ago

Dolphins Mutually Agree On Release
Kevin Lankinen4 hours ago

Frustrates Panthers With Shutout Performance
Nikita Kucherov4 hours ago

Racks Up Six Points Against Flames
Leon Draisaitl4 hours ago

Continues Multi-Point Streak Versus Wild
Bryan Rust4 hours ago

Tallies Four Points In Big Win
Scott Laughton4 hours ago

Ties Flyers Record With Four-Goal Performance
Ryan O'Reilly4 hours ago

Returns With Three-Point Effort
Victor Hedman4 hours ago

Day-To-Day With A Lower-Body Injury
Aidan O'Connell16 hours ago

Doesn't Practice On Thursday
Jusuf Nurkic16 hours ago

Off The Injury Report
Kevin Durant17 hours ago

Expected Back Against The Jazz
Austin Reaves17 hours ago

Likely Out Again On Friday
Patrick Williams17 hours ago

Questionable Against The Hornets
Josh Giddey17 hours ago

Uncertain For Friday Night
Kyle Bradish17 hours ago

Begins Throwing Program
Nikola Vucevic17 hours ago

Questionable Versus Charlotte
Marquise Brown17 hours ago

Receives Final Clearance To Practice
Malcolm Brogdon17 hours ago

Out Again On Friday Night
Jake Haener17 hours ago

Named The Starter Against Commanders
Kenneth Walker III18 hours ago

Out Again On Thursday
Nolan Arenado18 hours ago

Would Approve Of Trade To The Bronx
San Francisco 49ers18 hours ago

Nick Bosa, Dre Greenlaw Both Active For 49ers
Isaac Guerendo18 hours ago

Officially Active On Thursday Night
Anthony Davis18 hours ago

Expected To Suit Up On Friday
Austin Reaves18 hours ago

Uncertain For Friday
Jalen Duren18 hours ago

Ruled Out For Thursday's Contest
LeBron James18 hours ago

Ruled Out For Friday's Game
Sam Hauser19 hours ago

Ruled Out For Thursday
Jalen Duren19 hours ago

Could Miss Thursday's Game
Jimmy Butler19 hours ago

Will Play Thursday
Jayson Tatum19 hours ago

Out On Thursday Night
Jake McCabe19 hours ago

Available On Thursday
Ladd McConkey19 hours ago

Limited Again In Thursday's Practice
Scott Mayfield19 hours ago

Rejoins Islanders Lineup
Yanni Gourde19 hours ago

Absent Against Bruins
Jack Drury19 hours ago

Set For Hand Surgery
Trevor Zegras20 hours ago

To Miss Six Weeks Following Knee Surgery
Roman Josi20 hours ago

Out On Thursday
J.T. Miller20 hours ago

Returns To Action Thursday
San Francisco 49ers20 hours ago

Nick Bosa Likely To Play On Thursday
Trey McBride20 hours ago

Remains Limited On Thursday
Will Dissly20 hours ago

Sidelined Again On Thursday
Evan Engram21 hours ago

Does Not Practice On Thursday
Justin Herbert21 hours ago

Returns To Practice On Thursday
George Pickens21 hours ago

Remains Sidelined On Thursday
Francisco Lindor23 hours ago

Back Injury In The Rearview Mirror
Rafael Devers23 hours ago

Red Sox Prepared To Keep Rafael Devers At Third Base
Cody Bellinger23 hours ago

Yankees Targeting Cody Bellinger
Tim Stützle1 day ago

Tim Stutzle Notches Two Power-Play Assists Wednesday
Drake Batherson1 day ago

Tallies Four Points Versus Ducks
Owen Power1 day ago

Picks Up Two Points In Losing Effort
Pete Alonso1 day ago

Mets Still Trying To Bring Back Pete Alonso
Mika Zibanejad1 day ago

Scores 300th Career Goal
Adam Fox1 day ago

Records Three Points In Wednesday's Win
Corbin Burnes1 day ago

Giants The Favorites To Land Corbin Burnes
K'Andre Miller1 day ago

Sustains An Upper-Body Injury
Javonte Green1 day ago

Questionable For Meeting With Kings
Josh Richardson1 day ago

To Sit Out At Least One Week
Jimmy Butler1 day ago

Probable For Thursday's Matchup
Ausar Thompson1 day ago

Ready To Return On Thursday
Sam Hauser1 day ago

Doubtful For Thursday
Al Horford1 day ago

Available Versus Pistons
Brenton Doyle1 day ago

Rockies Plan To Hit Brenton Doyle At Leadoff
Mitch Keller2 days ago

Jared Jones, Mitch Keller Available For Trade
Shane Bieber2 days ago

Throwing From 90 Feet
Cam Talbot2 days ago

Set To Return On Thursday
Chicago White Sox2 days ago

Braden Montgomery Traded To White Sox
Kyle Teel2 days ago

White Sox Land Catching Prospect Kyle Teel
Garrett Crochet2 days ago

Red Sox Acquiring Garrett Crochet From White Sox
Kyle Tucker2 days ago

Astros Targeting Seiya Suzuki, Isaac Paredes In Potential Kyle Tucker Trade
Seattle Mariners2 days ago

Mariners, Ichiro Suzuki To Make Push For Roki Sasaki
Dylan Cease2 days ago

Orioles Interested In Acquiring Dylan Cease
Luis Robert Jr.2 days ago

Reds Interested In Luis Robert Jr.
Jake Burger2 days ago

Rangers Acquire Jake Burger From Marlins
Washington Nationals3 days ago

Nationals Win MLB Draft Lottery
Nathan Eovaldi3 days ago

Reunites With Rangers On Three-Year Deal
Alexandre Pantoja4 days ago

Gets Second-Round Win At UFC 310
Kai Asakura4 days ago

Submitted At UFC 310
Alexander Volkov4 days ago

Takes Split-Decision Loss
Ciryl Gane4 days ago

Edges Out Split Decision At UFC 310
MMA4 days ago

Doo Ho Choi Scores TKO Win At UFC 310
Nate Landwehr5 days ago

Gets TKO'd At UFC 310
Kron Gracie5 days ago

Gets Knocked Out At UFC 310
Bryce Mitchell5 days ago

Scores Knockout Win At UFC 310
Ian Machado Garry5 days ago

Suffers First Defeat At UFC 310
Shavkat Rakhmonov5 days ago

Remains Undefeated After UFC 310
Power your platform with our news
View All News

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

 
Sincere McCormick - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Sneaky Starts, Pivot Plays, and Post-Waiver Pickups for Week 15 - Sincere McCormick, Adam Thielen, Aaron Rodgers, and Hunter Henry

If you are reading this, congratulations! That likely means you made the fantasy playoffs unless you just enjoy reading about sneaky starts after you’re eliminated. Making the fantasy playoffs is a huge accomplishment and doing so consistently is the biggest sign of skill in this game.  But in the infamous words of the late, great […]

Video: Week 15 Must-Start Wide Receivers - 2024 Fantasy Football Streamers, Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Analysis

The fantasy football playoffs are underway for the vast majority of leagues, meaning each decision is crucial in the quest for a title for fantasy managers. Let us help with those "championship choices" by checking out our favorite 2024 fantasy football must-start wide receivers for Week 15! RotoBaller's Matt Donnelly discusses his top "Must Start" […]

Justin Herbert - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Booms and Busts - Fantasy Football Starts and Sits for Week 15 Lineups Include Rico Dowdle, Khalil Shakir, Russell Wilson

Finally! The fantasy playoffs are here! If you’re reading this article, congratulations on making the dance. Now that you’re in, anything can happen and the previous 14 weeks don’t matter at all. Everything comes down to these final three weeks. Throughout the season, I’ve tried to be as transparent as I can be with my […]

Dillon Gabriel - College Football Rankings, NCAA CFB DFS Lineup Picks

Fantasy Football Dynasty Watch: Top College Fantasy Football Players Week 15 (2024)

The biggest stars usually shine brightest on the biggest stages. That would be conference championship week. The time before everything goes nuts with the transfer portal and opt-outs. There were only nine games last weekend. Which players showed out for the pro scouts? We will introduce you to these college players earlier than many of […]

Rico Dowdle - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

Bold Predictions for Fantasy Football Week 15: Jameis Winston, Rico Dowdle, DJ Moore, Amari Cooper, Stone Smartt

Week 15 is here, and I’m back with another edition of fantasy football bold predictions. This week’s list of bold predictions will include Jameis Winston, Rico Dowdle, DJ Moore, Amari Cooper, and Stone Smartt. Every week, I will provide some fun and bold fantasy football predictions. While these bold predictions aren’t the most likely outcomes, […]

Joe Mixon - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Free Week 15 NFL Betting Picks and Expert Predictions

We enter Week 15 coming off another 1-1 outing. The Steelers won comfortably in their rematch with the Cleveland Browns, and we easily cashed that ticket. The Chargers couldn’t hang on to close out the Chiefs, and we lost that moneyline play on a last-second field goal. However, we finished Week 14 up +.9 units, […]

DeVonta Smith - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Week 15 Fantasy Football Busts? Players Who May Disappoint Include Alvin Kamara, DeVonta Smith, Tyrone Tracy, Jayden Reed, Nick Chubb, Cade Otton

Welcome to the fantasy football playoffs! Week 15 of the fantasy football season has arrived, and the stakes are higher than ever. Whether you successfully navigated difficult matchups and injuries or lucked into drafting Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry in the first two rounds, you've made it to the dance and have a shot at […]

Jameis Winston - NFL DFS Picks, Waiver Wire, Fantasy Football Rankings

NFL Week 15 Fantasy Football Weather Report

The fantasy football playoffs are here! But that also means the weather is taking a turn for the worse. And in the NFL, weather can significantly impact games, particularly as we head into the colder months of the season. In this article, we will examine how various weather elements could influence the games scheduled for […]

Derrick Henry - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em - Week 15 Matchups Analysis

Welcome back, RotoBallers, to another start'em and sit'em piece as we look ahead to Week 15! This Week 15 matchups analysis and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em will help you make the right lineup decisions in the first round of the fantasy football playoffs.  It's wild to think we are already in Week 15 of the NFL season and […]

Patrick Mahomes - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

PrizePicks NFL DFS Prop Picks - Over/Under Props for Week 15 (Sunday Main Slate)

Hello everybody, and welcome to our PrizePicks NFL DFS prop picks for Week 15 - Sunday Main Slate! The 2024 NFL season is now into the holiday season, and our friends over at PrizePicks have a TON of great DFS plays we can look to take advantage of. Our partners at PrizePicks offer some of […]

Ravens Defense - Fantasy Football DST Rankings, Draft Sleepers, IDP Targets

Week 15 Fantasy Football Team Defense Rankings: Bengals D/ST, Cardinals D/ST, Chiefs D/ST, Jets D/ST, Broncos D/ST, Chargers D/ST, Falcons D/ST

It's make-or-break time for your fantasy teams, as most leagues have entered the postseason portion of the 2024 campaign. If you lose, you go home, so use our Week 15 fantasy football defense (D/ST) rankings for 2024 if you need assistance. We'll help you identify the top available D/ST streamer. Ahead of the all-important Week […]

Sincere McCormick - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Updated Waiver Wire Rankings Week 15 (2024) - Mid-Week Fantasy Football Pickups Include Braelon Allen, Christian Watson, Cedric Tillman, Stone Smartt

Most waivers in fantasy leagues run on Tuesdays and Wednesdays; fantasy managers can still add players until Sunday game time. Week 15 is the beginning of the fantasy playoffs, and we are back with our updated mid-week fantasy football waiver wire rankings for Week 15 of the 2024 season to help your teams advance to […]

Matthew Stafford - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

NFL Week 15 Predictions: Picks and Analysis for Every Game Including Thursday Night Football

The NFL regular season is heading into the homestretch! Several divisional titles are still very much up for grabs, as we kick off Week 15 with a pivotal clash between the Rams and Niners, before moving into a jampacked slate with exciting matchups. With every team in action, the Week 15 includes two Monday Night […]