X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

POPULAR FANTASY TOOLS

Expert Advice
Articles & Tools
Import Your Leagues
Weekly Rankings
Compare Any Players
Stats & Leaders
Starts and Sit
Daily Fantasy
Who To Pickup
24x7 News and Alerts

UCL DFS Lineup Picks for DraftKings (12/11/24) - Champions League Soccer Matchweek 6 - Day Two

3 days ago by
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
In This Article hide
1. UCL DFS Goalies
2. UCL DFS Forwards
3. UCL DFS Midfielders
4. UCL DFS Defenders
5. Corner Takers
6. More Betting and DFS Picks

Welcome back to “The Kick-Off” and welcome to the 24-25 Champions League season! The Champions League is back, and with domestic play at the weekend and the International Break prior to that, squad rotation is inevitable!  Many clubs have made big moves this offseason to help bolster their cup chances. Can Borussia Dortmund make back-to-back appearances in the final? Can Bayern Munich make their long-awaited return to the Champions Lounge? For that and more, make sure to use Rotoballer as your one-stop shop for the Champions League season!

Let’s kick off Matchweek Six, Day Two! Today's top favorite is AC Milan -380 vs Crvena Zvezda +1000. I will guide you through this seven-match slate starting at 3:00 P.M. EST.

If you have any questions on today's slate, bankroll management, GPP strategy, Cash game strategy, or anything else, don’t hesitate to email me at [email protected], via X @df_solutions or in our Discord chat rooms.

Featured Promo: Get any DFS Premium Bundle for for 10% off using code BALLER! Win more with expert advice from proven winners and exclusive DFS tools. Get instant access to RotoBaller's Lineup Optimizers, Research Stations, daily picks and VIP chat rooms across 10 sports! Go Premium, Win More!

 

UCL DFS Goalies

Michele Di Gregorio - DK $4.2K || FD $10

Opponent - Manchester City

Manchester City is the best club in Shots Per 90 and the sixth-best in Goals Per 90 in the top flight. They are also the top club in Shots Per 90 and the third-best in Goals Per 90 in the Champions League or UCL. Meanwhile, Juventus is in the bottom third of the UCL in Shots Against Per 90 and in the top third in Goals Against Per 90.

In Di Gregorio’s most recent five starts in all competitions, he has ten saves, three goals conceded, and three clean sheets. Manchester City has struggled to convert chances recently despite their constant barrage of chances. This sets up Di Gregorio for a potential ceiling performance.                                                                   

Others To Consider (CASH/GPP): Nübel (DK $5.8K || FD $12), Kobel (DK $4.4K || FD $9)

 

UCL DFS Forwards

Igor Paixão - DK $7.5K || FD $20

Opponent - Sparta Praha

Igor Paixão remains a core set-piece taker for Feyenoord Rotterdam. In his five Champions League appearances, he has four assists, 11 shots, 13 created chances, 16 crosses, ten corners, nine tackles, two interceptions, three clearances, and one block.

Sparta Praha is the worst club in both Shots Against Per 90 and Created Chances Against Per 90. They are also the sixth-worst in Goals Against Per 90. Paixão has only produced less than double-digit fantasy points once in five UCL appearances and is in a premium matchup. He is expected to deliver another noteworthy performance.                   

Others To Consider (CASH/GPP): Raphinha (DK $10.7K || FD $22), Saka (DK $10.5K || FD $23)

 

UCL DFS Midfielders

Ángel Di María - DK $7.8K || FD $19

Opponent - Bologna FC

Ángel Di María is his club’s set-piece taker. Throughout Di María’s last five Champions League fixtures, he has one goal, two assists, 12 shots, 12 created chances, 19 crosses, eight corners, three tackles, and one interception.

Bologna FC remains a middle-of-the-table club defensively and is coming off a 2-2 draw at Juventus at the weekend. This matchup is less than ideal. However, Di María’s floor at his salary is more valuable than the matchup itself. The attacking midfielder has only reached double-digit fantasy points twice, and in both performances, he registered at least one point. Exercise caution when selecting the veteran playmaker.                                                                 

Others To Consider (CASH/GPP): de Bruyne (DK $8.2K || FD $21), Führich (DK $7.7K || FD $13)

 

UCL DFS Defenders

Theo Hernández - DK $6.1K || FD $14

Opponent - Crvena Zvezda

Like Maxim De Cuyper of Club Brugge yesterday, today’s Theo Hernández of AC Milan is the ‘lock’ of the slate. With American sensation Christian Pulisic out with a lesion, Hernández has been left in charge of all set-pieces for the ‘Rossoneri’. In his most recent five appearances in all competitions, Hernández has four shots, five created chances, 20 crosses, 11 corners, seven tackles, two interceptions, and ten clearances.

He is not expected to be relied upon defensively in this matchup at home against Crvena Zvezda, although he will be expected to join the attack as often as possible. The visitors are a bottom-half club in Crosses Against Per 90. They are also the sixth-worst in Created Chances Against Per 90, the fifth-worst in Shots Against Per 90, and the second-worst in Goals Against Per 90. Expect the fullback to maintain value at a minimum with the chance of producing a ceiling performance.  

Others To Consider (CASH/GPP): Mittelstadt (DK $6.4K || FD $15), Timber (DK $3.3K || FD $10)

 

Corner Takers

  • SL Benfica: Di María
  • Bologna FC: Miranda
  • Borussia Dortmund: Groß
  • FC Barcelona: Raphinha
  • Feyenoord Rotterdam: Paixão/In-Beom
  • Sparta Praha: Kairinen/Birmančević
  • Juventus: Koopmeiners/Yildiz
  • Manchester City: De Bruyne/Gündoğan
  • Vfb Stuttgart: Führich/Stiller
  • BSC Young Boys: Ugrinić
  • Arsenal: Saka/Martinelli
  • AS Monaco: Camara/Akliouche
  • AC Milan: Hernández
  • Crvena Zvezda: Elšnik

Thanks for reading The Kick-Off. Good luck in all of your contests today!

More Betting and DFS Picks

MMA DFS DraftKings Value Picks For UFC Tampa
FanDuel NBA DFS Picks for Today (Friday 12/13/24): Daily Fantasy Basketball Advice
DraftKings MMA, UFC DFS Lineup Picks - UFC Tampa: Covington vs. Buckley
DraftKings NBA DFS Picks for Today (Friday, 12/13/24): Daily Fantasy Basketball Advice
DraftKings CFB DFS Lineup Picks: Daily College Fantasy Football (12/14/24)
CBB DFS: DraftKings Daily Fantasy College Basketball Picks - Today's Top Lineups (12/13/24)
PrizePicks NFL DFS Prop Picks - Over/Under Props for Week 15 (Sunday Main Slate)
NFL DFS Value Plays: Week 15 Bargain Bin for DraftKings, FanDuel, Yahoo Includes Tua Tagovailoa, Rico Dowdle, Amari Cooper, more
NFL DFS Game Stacks: Week 15 (Premium Content)
NBA DFS: Top Daily Fantasy Expert Picks for DraftKings, FanDuel (12/12/24)

POPULAR FANTASY TOOLS

Expert Advice
Articles & Tools
Import Your Leagues
Weekly Rankings
Compare Any Players
Stats & Leaders
Starts and Sit
Daily Fantasy
Who To Pickup
24x7 News and Alerts

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Adrian Yanez19 mins ago

An Underdog At UFC Tampa
David Njoku19 mins ago

Remains Sidelined On Friday
Daniel Marcos21 mins ago

Looks To Remain Undefeated At UFC Tampa
Vitor Petrino23 mins ago

Looks To Return To Win Column At UFC Tampa
Dustin Jacoby25 mins ago

A Big Underdog At UFC Tampa
Cub Swanson29 mins ago

Searching For 30th Career Win At UFC Tampa
Billy Quarantillo30 mins ago

Faces A Legend At UFC Tampa
Devin Williams49 mins ago

Traded To The Yankees
Bucky Irving55 mins ago

Listed As Questionable For Week 15
Cooper Kupp59 mins ago

Held Off The Box Score On Thursday
Marquise Brown1 hour ago

Chiefs Opening Marquise Brown's Practice Window On Friday
Kyren Williams1 hour ago

Eclipses Century Mark On Thursday
Evan Engram3 hours ago

Done For Season
Joaquin Buckley3 hours ago

Looks For His Sixth Win In A Row
Colby Covington3 hours ago

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Dalton Kincaid3 hours ago

Expected To Return In Week 15
Bruno Silva3 hours ago

Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Manel Kape4 hours ago

A Favorite At UFC Tampa
Keon Coleman4 hours ago

Expected To Play Against Lions
Tuco Tokkos4 hours ago

Looks For His First UFC Win
Navajo Stirling4 hours ago

Set To Make His UFC Debut
Odell Beckham Jr.4 hours ago

Dolphins Mutually Agree On Release
Kevin Lankinen4 hours ago

Frustrates Panthers With Shutout Performance
Nikita Kucherov4 hours ago

Racks Up Six Points Against Flames
Leon Draisaitl4 hours ago

Continues Multi-Point Streak Versus Wild
Bryan Rust4 hours ago

Tallies Four Points In Big Win
Scott Laughton4 hours ago

Ties Flyers Record With Four-Goal Performance
Ryan O'Reilly5 hours ago

Returns With Three-Point Effort
Victor Hedman5 hours ago

Day-To-Day With A Lower-Body Injury
Aidan O'Connell16 hours ago

Doesn't Practice On Thursday
Jusuf Nurkic17 hours ago

Off The Injury Report
Kevin Durant17 hours ago

Expected Back Against The Jazz
Austin Reaves17 hours ago

Likely Out Again On Friday
Patrick Williams17 hours ago

Questionable Against The Hornets
Josh Giddey17 hours ago

Uncertain For Friday Night
Kyle Bradish17 hours ago

Begins Throwing Program
Nikola Vucevic18 hours ago

Questionable Versus Charlotte
Marquise Brown18 hours ago

Receives Final Clearance To Practice
Malcolm Brogdon18 hours ago

Out Again On Friday Night
Jake Haener18 hours ago

Named The Starter Against Commanders
Kenneth Walker III18 hours ago

Out Again On Thursday
Nolan Arenado18 hours ago

Would Approve Of Trade To The Bronx
San Francisco 49ers18 hours ago

Nick Bosa, Dre Greenlaw Both Active For 49ers
Isaac Guerendo18 hours ago

Officially Active On Thursday Night
Anthony Davis18 hours ago

Expected To Suit Up On Friday
Austin Reaves19 hours ago

Uncertain For Friday
Jalen Duren19 hours ago

Ruled Out For Thursday's Contest
LeBron James19 hours ago

Ruled Out For Friday's Game
Sam Hauser19 hours ago

Ruled Out For Thursday
Jalen Duren19 hours ago

Could Miss Thursday's Game
Jimmy Butler19 hours ago

Will Play Thursday
Jayson Tatum19 hours ago

Out On Thursday Night
Jake McCabe19 hours ago

Available On Thursday
Ladd McConkey19 hours ago

Limited Again In Thursday's Practice
Scott Mayfield20 hours ago

Rejoins Islanders Lineup
Yanni Gourde20 hours ago

Absent Against Bruins
Jack Drury20 hours ago

Set For Hand Surgery
Trevor Zegras20 hours ago

To Miss Six Weeks Following Knee Surgery
Roman Josi20 hours ago

Out On Thursday
J.T. Miller20 hours ago

Returns To Action Thursday
San Francisco 49ers21 hours ago

Nick Bosa Likely To Play On Thursday
Trey McBride21 hours ago

Remains Limited On Thursday
Will Dissly21 hours ago

Sidelined Again On Thursday
Evan Engram21 hours ago

Does Not Practice On Thursday
Justin Herbert21 hours ago

Returns To Practice On Thursday
Francisco Lindor23 hours ago

Back Injury In The Rearview Mirror
Rafael Devers23 hours ago

Red Sox Prepared To Keep Rafael Devers At Third Base
Cody Bellinger23 hours ago

Yankees Targeting Cody Bellinger
Tim Stützle1 day ago

Tim Stutzle Notches Two Power-Play Assists Wednesday
Drake Batherson1 day ago

Tallies Four Points Versus Ducks
Owen Power1 day ago

Picks Up Two Points In Losing Effort
Pete Alonso1 day ago

Mets Still Trying To Bring Back Pete Alonso
Mika Zibanejad1 day ago

Scores 300th Career Goal
Adam Fox1 day ago

Records Three Points In Wednesday's Win
Corbin Burnes1 day ago

Giants The Favorites To Land Corbin Burnes
K'Andre Miller1 day ago

Sustains An Upper-Body Injury
Javonte Green1 day ago

Questionable For Meeting With Kings
Josh Richardson1 day ago

To Sit Out At Least One Week
Jimmy Butler1 day ago

Probable For Thursday's Matchup
Ausar Thompson1 day ago

Ready To Return On Thursday
Sam Hauser1 day ago

Doubtful For Thursday
Al Horford1 day ago

Available Versus Pistons
Brenton Doyle2 days ago

Rockies Plan To Hit Brenton Doyle At Leadoff
Mitch Keller2 days ago

Jared Jones, Mitch Keller Available For Trade
Shane Bieber2 days ago

Throwing From 90 Feet
Cam Talbot2 days ago

Set To Return On Thursday
Chicago White Sox2 days ago

Braden Montgomery Traded To White Sox
Kyle Teel2 days ago

White Sox Land Catching Prospect Kyle Teel
Garrett Crochet2 days ago

Red Sox Acquiring Garrett Crochet From White Sox
Kyle Tucker2 days ago

Astros Targeting Seiya Suzuki, Isaac Paredes In Potential Kyle Tucker Trade
Seattle Mariners2 days ago

Mariners, Ichiro Suzuki To Make Push For Roki Sasaki
Dylan Cease2 days ago

Orioles Interested In Acquiring Dylan Cease
Luis Robert Jr.2 days ago

Reds Interested In Luis Robert Jr.
Jake Burger3 days ago

Rangers Acquire Jake Burger From Marlins
Washington Nationals3 days ago

Nationals Win MLB Draft Lottery
Nathan Eovaldi3 days ago

Reunites With Rangers On Three-Year Deal
Alexandre Pantoja4 days ago

Gets Second-Round Win At UFC 310
Kai Asakura4 days ago

Submitted At UFC 310
Alexander Volkov4 days ago

Takes Split-Decision Loss
Ciryl Gane4 days ago

Edges Out Split Decision At UFC 310
MMA4 days ago

Doo Ho Choi Scores TKO Win At UFC 310
Nate Landwehr5 days ago

Gets TKO'd At UFC 310
Kron Gracie5 days ago

Gets Knocked Out At UFC 310
Bryce Mitchell5 days ago

Scores Knockout Win At UFC 310
Ian Machado Garry5 days ago

Suffers First Defeat At UFC 310
Power your platform with our news
View All News

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players