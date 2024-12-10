Welcome back to “The Kick-Off” and welcome to the 24-25 Champions League season! The Champions League is back, and with domestic play at the weekend and the International Break prior to that, squad rotation is inevitable! Many clubs have made big moves this offseason to help bolster their cup chances. Can Borussia Dortmund make back-to-back appearances in the final? Can Bayern Munich make their long-awaited return to the Champions Lounge? For that and more, make sure to use Rotoballer as your one-stop shop for the Champions League season!

Let’s kick off Matchweek Six, Day Two! Today's top favorite is AC Milan -380 vs Crvena Zvezda +1000. I will guide you through this seven-match slate starting at 3:00 P.M. EST.

UCL DFS Goalies

Michele Di Gregorio - DK $4.2K || FD $10

Opponent - Manchester City

Manchester City is the best club in Shots Per 90 and the sixth-best in Goals Per 90 in the top flight. They are also the top club in Shots Per 90 and the third-best in Goals Per 90 in the Champions League or UCL. Meanwhile, Juventus is in the bottom third of the UCL in Shots Against Per 90 and in the top third in Goals Against Per 90.

In Di Gregorio’s most recent five starts in all competitions, he has ten saves, three goals conceded, and three clean sheets. Manchester City has struggled to convert chances recently despite their constant barrage of chances. This sets up Di Gregorio for a potential ceiling performance.

Others To Consider (CASH/GPP): Nübel (DK $5.8K || FD $12), Kobel (DK $4.4K || FD $9)

UCL DFS Forwards

Igor Paixão - DK $7.5K || FD $20

Opponent - Sparta Praha

Igor Paixão remains a core set-piece taker for Feyenoord Rotterdam. In his five Champions League appearances, he has four assists, 11 shots, 13 created chances, 16 crosses, ten corners, nine tackles, two interceptions, three clearances, and one block.

Sparta Praha is the worst club in both Shots Against Per 90 and Created Chances Against Per 90. They are also the sixth-worst in Goals Against Per 90. Paixão has only produced less than double-digit fantasy points once in five UCL appearances and is in a premium matchup. He is expected to deliver another noteworthy performance.

Others To Consider (CASH/GPP): Raphinha (DK $10.7K || FD $22), Saka (DK $10.5K || FD $23)

UCL DFS Midfielders

Ángel Di María - DK $7.8K || FD $19

Opponent - Bologna FC

Ángel Di María is his club’s set-piece taker. Throughout Di María’s last five Champions League fixtures, he has one goal, two assists, 12 shots, 12 created chances, 19 crosses, eight corners, three tackles, and one interception.

Bologna FC remains a middle-of-the-table club defensively and is coming off a 2-2 draw at Juventus at the weekend. This matchup is less than ideal. However, Di María’s floor at his salary is more valuable than the matchup itself. The attacking midfielder has only reached double-digit fantasy points twice, and in both performances, he registered at least one point. Exercise caution when selecting the veteran playmaker.

Others To Consider (CASH/GPP): de Bruyne (DK $8.2K || FD $21), Führich (DK $7.7K || FD $13)

UCL DFS Defenders

Theo Hernández - DK $6.1K || FD $14

Opponent - Crvena Zvezda

Like Maxim De Cuyper of Club Brugge yesterday, today’s Theo Hernández of AC Milan is the ‘lock’ of the slate. With American sensation Christian Pulisic out with a lesion, Hernández has been left in charge of all set-pieces for the ‘Rossoneri’. In his most recent five appearances in all competitions, Hernández has four shots, five created chances, 20 crosses, 11 corners, seven tackles, two interceptions, and ten clearances.

He is not expected to be relied upon defensively in this matchup at home against Crvena Zvezda, although he will be expected to join the attack as often as possible. The visitors are a bottom-half club in Crosses Against Per 90. They are also the sixth-worst in Created Chances Against Per 90, the fifth-worst in Shots Against Per 90, and the second-worst in Goals Against Per 90. Expect the fullback to maintain value at a minimum with the chance of producing a ceiling performance.

Others To Consider (CASH/GPP): Mittelstadt (DK $6.4K || FD $15), Timber (DK $3.3K || FD $10)

Corner Takers

SL Benfica: Di María

Bologna FC: Miranda

Borussia Dortmund: Groß

FC Barcelona: Raphinha

Feyenoord Rotterdam: Paixão/In-Beom

Sparta Praha: Kairinen/Birmančević

Juventus: Koopmeiners/Yildiz

Manchester City: De Bruyne/Gündoğan

Vfb Stuttgart: Führich/Stiller

BSC Young Boys: Ugrinić

Arsenal: Saka/Martinelli

AS Monaco: Camara/Akliouche

AC Milan: Hernández

Crvena Zvezda: Elšnik

