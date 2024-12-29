Indianapolis Colts second-year widout Josh Downs has produced spike weeks this season, and with Joe Flacco starting at QB this week, Downs gets a boost to his floor and ceiling. The North Carolina product hasn't been a fantasy superstar, but he's been a fringe flex option all year.
Anthony Richardson's struggles as a passer have been frustrating for all Colts' pass-catchers, but Flacco was not much better the last time we saw him. With fantasy football championships on the line, fantasy managers are surely wondering whether Downs is worth the dice roll in Week 17.
What is Downs' fantasy football outlook? Should you start him against the New York Giants? Let's dive in.Be sure to check all of our fantasy football rankings for 2024:
Josh Downs Fantasy Football Outlook
Downs has averaged just over 13 half-PPR fantasy points in the five contests Flacco acted as the team's primary quarterback. We saw Flacco support monster games from Amari Cooper and David Njoku last year in Cleveland, and he's helped the Colts' pass-catchers post big weeks in 2024.
The New York Giants present a neutral matchup for fantasy wideouts, so that's not much of a factor in this decision. Ultimately, Indianapolis would likely prefer to lean on running back Jonathan Taylor in the ground game and win like they did last week with minimal action through the air.
All that said, Downs checks in as a Tier 5 wide receiver for Week 17 and is in the WR34 chair in our half-PPR rankings.
Should I Start Josh Downs in Week 17?
If you made it to the championship matchup in a league of 12 or fewer teams, there's a good chance you have stronger wideout or flex options than Downs. That said, he's a fine WR3 of flex piece if you're in a pinch. Fantasy managers are without key players like Jaylen Waddle, CeeDee Lamb, and Chuba Hubbard this week, so Downs is a candidate to replace one of those players.
While it would be a shocker if the Colts-Giants game is high-scoring, Downs can produce fantasy points in bunches with either a ton of receptions or a couple of big plays. Flacco isn't shy about letting the football rip downfield, so hopefully, Downs is on the receiving end of one of his deep throws.
