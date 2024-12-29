X
Should I Start Josh Downs in Week 17? Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks

2 weeks ago by
Josh Downs - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News Updates
Indianapolis Colts second-year widout Josh Downs has produced spike weeks this season, and with Joe Flacco starting at QB this week, Downs gets a boost to his floor and ceiling. The North Carolina product hasn't been a fantasy superstar, but he's been a fringe flex option all year.

Anthony Richardson's struggles as a passer have been frustrating for all Colts' pass-catchers, but Flacco was not much better the last time we saw him. With fantasy football championships on the line, fantasy managers are surely wondering whether Downs is worth the dice roll in Week 17.

What is Downs' fantasy football outlook? Should you start him against the New York Giants? Let's dive in.

Josh Downs Fantasy Football Outlook

Downs has averaged just over 13 half-PPR fantasy points in the five contests Flacco acted as the team's primary quarterback. We saw Flacco support monster games from Amari Cooper and David Njoku last year in Cleveland, and he's helped the Colts' pass-catchers post big weeks in 2024.

The New York Giants present a neutral matchup for fantasy wideouts, so that's not much of a factor in this decision. Ultimately, Indianapolis would likely prefer to lean on running back Jonathan Taylor in the ground game and win like they did last week with minimal action through the air.

All that said, Downs checks in as a Tier 5 wide receiver for Week 17 and is in the WR34 chair in our half-PPR rankings.

 

Should I Start Josh Downs in Week 17?

If you made it to the championship matchup in a league of 12 or fewer teams, there's a good chance you have stronger wideout or flex options than Downs. That said, he's a fine WR3 of flex piece if you're in a pinch. Fantasy managers are without key players like Jaylen Waddle, CeeDee Lamb, and Chuba Hubbard this week, so Downs is a candidate to replace one of those players.


While it would be a shocker if the Colts-Giants game is high-scoring, Downs can produce fantasy points in bunches with either a ton of receptions or a couple of big plays. Flacco isn't shy about letting the football rip downfield, so hopefully, Downs is on the receiving end of one of his deep throws.

 

More Fantasy Football Analysis

Video: Wild Card Weekend Must-Start Running Backs - Fantasy Football Playoff Leagues, DFS, Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Analysis
Fantasy Football Injury Reports For NFL Playoffs Wild Card Round (Thursday Updates): J.K. Dobbins, Zay Flowers, Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, Jayden Daniels, Terry McLaurin, Mike Evans, Bucky Irving, Jordan Love, Jalen McMillan, Amari Cooper, Cade Otton, more
NFL Playoffs Power Rankings for Fantasy Football - FFPC Playoff Challenge Draft Picks By Team
Wild Card Weekend Fantasy Football Projections: (Half-PPR) - Josh Allen, Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry, Puka Nacua, Justin Jefferson, Bucky Irving
Top Eight Candidates To Be The Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach in 2025
NFL Playoff League Rankings for Fantasy Football: Saquon Barkley, Jahmyr Gibbs, Mike Evans, Kyren Williams, Joe Mixon, Puka Nacua, Terry McLaurin
Time To Hang It Up: Five NFL Tight Ends (TEs) That Should Retire After The Season
Best Potential Matchups For Super Bowl LIX
Wild Card Weekend PPR Rankings for Fantasy Football: Puka Nacua, Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry, A.J. Brown, Nico Collins, Terry McLaurin, Mike Evans
PrizePicks NFL DFS Prop Picks - Over/Under Props for Super Wild Card Weekend (Saturday Slate)

