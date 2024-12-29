The Washington Commanders had an unlikely hero last week in their upset of the Philadelphia Eagles - Olamide Zaccheaus.
The veteran wideout came out of nowhere to catch five of eight targets for 70 yards and two touchdowns. With the Commanders' receiver room all banged up, could he be in line for another big performance against Atlanta on Sunday night?
Olamide Zaccheaus Fantasy Football Outlook
Zaccheaus could function as the WR2 in this offense as Noah Brown and now Dyami Brown are both out for Washington. He saw his snap count and route participation both go up in a big way last week and the matchup against the Falcons secondary is a good one for the Washington receivers.
Olamide Zacchaeus gets open and alone in the endzone!
One-score game in the 4th 🍿pic.twitter.com/ZuPJzDCxDd
— Commanders Nation (@WasCommandersCP) December 22, 2024
Zach Ertz will likely be a big part of the game plan, too, but Zaccheaus gives QB Jayden Daniels another big-bodied receiver to target. If the Atlanta defense keys in on Terry McLaurin, then Zaccheaus could find himself open again and ready to take advantage of more opportunities against man coverage.
Should I Start Olamide Zaccheaus in Week 17?
Zaccheaus is available in 98% of Yahoo leagues, so he's out there if you need to throw a Hail Mary. Sometimes you have to take a shot on a player with some upside in championship week to bring home the trophy and Zaccheaus fits the bill as a player who is readily available and has upside for a big day in this spot.
3. With Noah Brown out for the season, Olamide Zaccheus increased his route participation rate from 48% in Week 15 to 70% in Week 16
3a. He leads Dyami Brown with 12 targets to 9 during the last 2 games
— Bjorn Vaernet (@goldengate_ff) December 24, 2024
He's not a safe play by any means, but if your team is dealing with injuries or and you're desperate for a FLEX play that could be a league-winner, then consider adding and starting Zaccheaus against Atlanta on Sunday night.
