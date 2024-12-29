The San Francisco 49ers playoff hopes might be over, but your fantasy football championship dreams may still be intact!
If you have San Francisco tailback Isaac Guerendo on your roster, you may be wondering if he's worthy of a start this week against the Detroit Lions.
So, what is Guerendo's fantasy football outlook moving forward? Should you start him in Week 17?Be sure to check all of our fantasy football rankings for 2024:
Isaac Guerendo Fantasy Football Outlook
The Niners' run game was nearly non-existent last week as Patrick Taylor Jr. was only able to produce 24 yards on eight carries and Deebo Samuel added 25 on five carries. San Francisco will welcome back Guerendo to the starting lineup for Monday night's game against the Lions with open arms as he's easily the most talented runner they have left on the active roster.
49ers RB Isaac Guerendo, who has been limited in practice this week due to hamstring and foot injuries, is expected to play Monday night against the Lions, per source.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 28, 2024
Guerendo has averaged 5.2 yards per attempt this season, racking up 381 yards on the ground and another 87 yards as a receiver. He's been very efficient with his touches and showed some explosiveness when he gets to the second level.
Guerendo should handle the bulk of the touches for the Niners this week, firmly putting him into fantasy consideration.
Should I Start Isaac Guerendo in Week 17?
The matchup against Detroit looks bad on paper as the Lions have been very stingy against the run this season. However, Detroit's defense has been decimated by injuries in recent weeks and they have been much softer against the run lately than they were earlier in the season.
James Cook ran for over 100 yards against Detroit, while Josh Jacobs rolled up three touchdowns against them, too.
The biggest issue for Guerendo could be that the Niners' offensive line is also banged up.
This might be the 49ers’ starting offensive line in front of Brock Purdy on Monday vs. the Lions 😬
LT Austen Pleasants
LG Nick Zakelj
C Jake Brendel
RG Dominick Puni
RT Charlie Heck#49ers pic.twitter.com/b6xhM8NvEG
— Chase Senior (@Chase_Senior) December 27, 2024
If the Niners can't establish the run with this unit, then the game script could be a negative one for Guerendo - though he does have some chops as a pass-catcher, too.
Ultimately, he's a very risky play that should only be deployed if there are no safer options available. It's very much a boom/bust spot for Guerendo and having to rely on him in the final game of the week is suboptimal.
