Welcome to Week 15 of the NFL season. For fantasy players, the playoffs start this week. Hopefully, you are in the postseason and didn’t have your season ended last night.
Unfortunately, we have seen several injuries at the running back position. Alexander Mattison hasn’t played in nearly a month. Meanwhile, the San Francisco 49ers have three running backs on season-ending injured reserve.
Fantasy players that need a spot start running back in Week 15 should consider adding Sincere McCormick and Patrick Taylor Jr. off the waiver wire. Which running back offers more fantasy upside? Let’s dive into it.Be sure to check all of our fantasy football rankings for 2024:
- Quarterback fantasy football rankings
- Running back fantasy football rankings
- Wide receiver fantasy football rankings
- Tight end fantasy football rankings
- Kicker fantasy football rankings
- FLEX fantasy football rankings
- Defense (D/ST) fantasy football rankings
- Superflex fantasy football rankings
- IDP fantasy football rankings
- Dynasty fantasy football rankings
Should I Pickup Sincere McCormick?
McCormick has been a bright spot for the Las Vegas Raiders offense lately. He has 32 rushing attempts for 175 yards and 20.7 half-point PPR fantasy points over the past three weeks. While the veteran hasn’t found the end zone this season, McCormick has had several impressive runs, including on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
McCormick breaking tackles for a big @Raiders gain 💪
📺: #LVvsTB on CBS/Paramount+
📱: https://t.co/waVpO909ge pic.twitter.com/zNB6448zEB
— NFL (@NFL) December 8, 2024
Hopefully, he remains the team’s starting running back for the rest of the year. McCormick has excellent matchups in Week 16 against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Week 17 against the New Orleans Saints. While Sunday’s contest against the Atlanta Falcons isn’t ideal, McCormick is a flex option if Mattison misses the game.
Should I Pickup Patrick Taylor Jr.?
Unfortunately, the 49ers have placed Christian McCaffrey (knee), Elijah Mitchell (hamstring), and Jordan Mason (ankle) on injured reserve this year. Last week, Isaac Guerendo was outstanding in the blowout win over the Chicago Bears, totaling 128 scrimmage yards, two touchdowns, and 25.8 half-point PPR fantasy points. However, he left the game with a foot injury.
San Francisco hasn’t ruled Guerendo out for Thursday night’s matchup against the Los Angeles Rams with the foot sprain. Unfortunately, fantasy players shouldn’t expect him to play with a quick turnaround. Therefore, Taylor is the next guy up in the backfield. Last week, he had 8.5 fantasy points, scoring a touchdown late in the win over the Bears. Taylor is a low-end RB2 in Week 15 if he is the starting running back.
Patrick Taylor joins the TD party in San Francisco
📺: #CHIvsSF on FOX
📱: https://t.co/waVpO909ge pic.twitter.com/d5yb5ucoN1
— NFL (@NFL) December 9, 2024
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!
More Fantasy Football Analysis