The Panthers made a surprising announcement on Friday, shutting down their top running back Chuba Hubbard for the remainder of the season by placing him on IR.
Rookie Jonathon Brooks is already out for the season and Miles Sanders is long gone. That leaves only the veteran Mike Boone and third-year running back Raheem Blackshear as the only healthy players at the RB position in Carolina as they prepare to take on Tampa Bay this week.
Should you pick up Raheem Blackshear or Mike Boone ahead of Week 17?
Raheem Blackshear Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlook
Blackshear has only 40 career carries in his three seasons in Carolina with just three of those coming this season. He's managed only 3.4 yards per carry and has been more productive as a pass-catcher, averaging 8.6 yards per reception.
Sources: After rushing for 1,195 yards this season, Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard is being placed on injured reserve today due to a calf and knee injury. His impressive season now has come to an end. pic.twitter.com/pTNVeUZAJa
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 28, 2024
The matchup against the Bucs is a tough one on the ground as Tampa Bay has been solid against the run, but leaky against the pass. While we may not expect Blackshear to have success as an early-down runner, he could conceivably have a good day catching passes, especially if the Panthers are playing from behind in a pass-heavy game script.
Mike Boone Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlook
Boone is in his seventh NFL season and on his fifth NFL team. He had some moderate success early in his career in Minnesota, but since has bounced around to Denver, Houston, and Carolina in the last three years.
Boone is the bigger back of the two, so he could be in line for some short-yardage and goal-line opportunities. But he's likely behind Blackshear on the depth chart and will play fewer snaps against the Bucs. There is some touchdown upside here if he handles the goal-line work, but the volume could be very shaky.
Raheem Blackshear has had two games with 10+ PPR in a game in his career. In one contest, he caught all 4 targets for 40 receiving yards. Blackshear never had more than 6 carries in a game.
Mike Boone has had one game with 10+ PPR, peaking at 7 rush attempts in Week 5 of 2022.…
— Corbin (@corbin_young21) December 28, 2024
Should I Pickup Raheem Blackshear or Mike Boone For Fantasy Football?
We honestly don't know how these two backs are going to be deployed by their coach in this game. I like the matchup and potential game script more for Blackshear if he's back in on passing downs, but Boone is a better short-yardage runner and grinder.
If you have to play one this week, my lean in Blackshear, though neither one is a safe play by any means. Both backs are only desperation FLEX plays at best, go with a safer option if you have one. If not, then good luck!
Popular Week 17 Searches - Start/Sit Comparisons
