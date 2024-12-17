X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

POPULAR FANTASY TOOLS

Expert Advice
Articles & Tools
Import Your Leagues
Weekly Rankings
Compare Any Players
Stats & Leaders
Starts and Sit
Daily Fantasy
Who To Pickup
24x7 News and Alerts

Quarterback (QB) Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks for Week 16 (2024)

2 weeks ago by
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
Jared Goff - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL DFS Picks
In This Article hide
1. Week 16 Starts - Fantasy Football Booms
2. Week 16 Sits - Fantasy Football Busts
3. More Fantasy Football Analysis

In Week 14, three quarterbacks posted 30 or more fantasy points. Heading into Monday Night Football and the conclusion of Week 15, Jared Goff (50), Lamar Jackson (45), Josh Allen (44), Baker Mayfield (35), Aaron Rodgers (35), and Jalen Hurts (31) all hit the mark as quarterbacks put on a show.

We also saw Kyler Murray, Matthew Stafford, Tua Tagovailoa, Brock Purdy, and Jameis Winston fail to record double digits. We must avoid those fantasy landmines as we enter the fantasy football semi-finals. We are not only navigating poor performances, but fantasy managers could be looking for replacement options for Patrick Mahomes and Geno Smith, who were injured last week.

With that in mind, We are here to help fantasy managers with those difficult start and sit questions at the quarterback position with our Week 16 starts and sits.

 

Week 16 Starts - Fantasy Football Booms

Jared Goff - QB, Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears

Don't look now, but Jared Goff is currently the QB7 ahead of the Week 15 Monday Night Football contests, averaging 19.5 fantasy points per game. If you like following trends, the Lions' quarterback has been trending up for fantasy managers.

Over the last eight weeks, Goff has averaged 20.5 fantasy points, and over the previous four contests, Goff is the QB2, trailing only Josh Allen thanks to his 22.9 fantasy points per game average.

Against the Bills, Goff went off for more than 41 fantasy points, thanks in large part to his five passing touchdowns. Against the Bears, Goff and the Lions aren't likely to be trailing, but the matchup is more than favorable.

Before the Bears stepped on the field to face the Vikings, Chicago had allowed 19.74 fantasy points per game against and had surrendered 1,151 passing yards and seven touchdowns in those previous four contests.

It's ridiculous to think Goff has won a game this season after throwing five interceptions and lost a game after throwing five touchdown passes. Fun fact: Goff became the first player in NFL history to throw for more than 400 yards and five touchdowns while not throwing an interception in a loss.

Baker Mayfield - QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys

Another quarterback who comes into Week 16 on a heater is Buccaneers' signal-caller Baker Mayfield. In Week 15, Mayfield threw four touchdown passes and 288 passing yards in a 40-17 Bucs win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

With those four touchdown passes, Mayfield has now thrown 30 touchdown passes in a season for the first time. He still has three games remaining.

Do you want to take it a step further? Here is a list of quarterbacks with 60 or more touchdowns since the start of last season. Mayfield and Goff. That's the list. In 100 career starts, Mayfield has tossed 159 career touchdown passes.

Only Peyton Manning (178), Matthew Stafford (178), Andrew Luck (171), and Carson Palmer (160) have thrown more touchdown passes as quarterback drafted first overall through 100 career games. It's not bad for a player once labeled as a bust.

Over Mayfield's last four games, the former Oklahoma Sooner has averaged 20.2 fantasy points per game (QB11) and accounted for 80.9 fantasy points. With a matchup against the Cowboys on the docket this week, don't expect a drop-off to occur.

Dallas, over their previous four contests, has allowed 1,079 passing yards and 20.17 fantasy points against the quarterback position. On the season, Dallas has surrendered 3,246 passing yards, the 10th-most.

 Caleb Williams - QB, Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions

If there was ever a put-up or shut-up week, this may be it for Caleb Williams. The noise continues to grow, but that comes with the territory of being the first overall selection—just ask Bryce Young, Baker Mayfield, and Jared Goff, all of whom have been labeled as busts at one point or another in their careers.

Since Week 5, Williams has produced 172.5 fantasy points, the 12th most among quarterbacks, thanks to a solid 17.2 fantasy points per game. Since Week 11, that average has jumped to 18.7 fantasy points in five contests. That's pretty impressive, considering he's been getting that David Carr/Sam Howell treatment, being sacked 58 times through 14 contests.

During the fantasy playoffs, it's essential to limit the negative plays, and Williams has gone 286 passes without throwing an interception; that's the longest active streak in the NFL. It also doesn't hurt when you face the Detroit Lions, whose current defense may have been the stunt doubles in the movie "The Replacements."  On Tuesday, the Lions placed DT Alim McNeill (torn ACL), CB Carlton Davis (broken Jaw), and CB Khalil Dorsey (fractured leg) on season-ending IR, adding to that league-high 21 players on injured reserve.

With the injuries mounting up, especially on the defense, the Lions have been finding themselves trying to outscore their opponents in recent weeks. Over the last four weeks, Detroit has allowed a league-worst 23.74 fantasy points against and has allowed six passing touchdowns and 996 passing yards, the seventh-most. Williams will need to trade blows with Jared Goff if the Bears hope to make a game of this, and this Lion's defense could very well let that happen.

 

Week 16 Sits - Fantasy Football Busts

Russell Wilson - QB, Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens

The last time Russell Wilson and the Steelers met the Baltimore Ravens, Wilson wasn't exactly lighting up the stat sheet. Wilson completed 23 of 36 passing attempts in mid-November, adding up to only 205 passing yards and an interception. Further compounding the trust issues is that Wilson is coming off a lousy performance a week ago.

Against the Eagles, Wilson would complete 14 of his 22 attempts for 128 yards. It's difficult to create offense when your top playmaker, George Pickens, is out of the lineup. Pickens' status for Week 16 is still unknown after suffering that Grade 2 hamstring strain. However, you have to figure if Pickens were to miss another contest or be limited, then Wilson's fantasy prospects are to take a hit once again.

It also won't help if Wilson's post-game press conference is longer than the Steelers' second-half time possession like it was last week. Yes, someone tracked this. Wilson's press conference came in around 7:36, while the Steelers possessed the ball for 5:50 in the second half versus the Eagles.

Bryce Young - QB, Carolina Panthers vs. Arizona Cardinals

Let's start by saying that Bryce Young has played much better lately and has become a viable option in Superflex leagues, averaging 15.1 fantasy points per game since Week 8. Young has flashed at times, and it is great to see him smiling on the field once again.

That said, this week, Young faces a Cardinals defense that has allowed just 722 passing yards, the 10th fewest, and four touchdowns over the last four weeks.

More alarming for those considering starting Young this week is that the Cardinals have allowed the fifth-fewest fantasy points per game to the position over the last four weeks, conceding just 15.09 fantasy points per game. 

I'm all about a good redemption story. I hope that at this time next year, Young's name is mentioned along with Sam Darnold, Goff, and Mayfield as quarterbacks who were once deemed lost causes and turned into elite fantasy options.

Justin Herbert - QB, Los Angeles Chargers vs. Denver Broncos

This season, Justin Herbert has completed 63.9% of his passes, thrown for 2,959 yards, tossed 16 touchdown passes, and thrown just two interceptions through 14 contests.

Last Sunday, Herbert became the third youngest quarterback to throw for 20,000 yards, and as impressive as that sounds, his 0.8% interception rate is on another level. Before the game against the Bucs, Herbert had gone 11 straight games between interceptions, tying Tom Brady's mark from 2010.

As good as Herbert has been, he faces a daunting task this week. The Denver Broncos come into this contest leading the NFL with 49 sacks, four more than the next closest team (Houston).

Denver has also forced 14 interceptions and recovered nine fumbles for a total of 23 takeaways, the sixth-most. Over 14 contests, the 14.57 fantasy points against ranks sixth in the NFL, further limiting Herbert's ceiling.

The last time the teams met, Herbert completed 21 of 34 attempts for 237 passing yards and a touchdown, finishing with 13.7 fantasy points. That stat line is more than on the table once again this week, so I suggest you fade Herbert in your fantasy football semi-final matchups.



Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!

More Fantasy Football Analysis

Fantasy Football Injury Reports For Week 18 (Thursday Updates): James Conner, Jalen Hurts, Josh Jacobs, Bucky Irving, Brock Purdy, George Kittle, Deebo Samuel Sr., Chase Brown, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Malik Nabers, Ladd McConkey, more
Week 18 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings: Kicker Updates Include Justin Tucker, Cameron Dicker, Zane Gonzalez, Chris Boswell, Jake Moody, Tyler Bass
Fantasy Football Playoff Rankings for Week 18 - Thursday Updates for Jameson Williams, Tony Pollard, Jordan Addison, Jayden Reed, Kyle Pitts, Breece Hall
Wide Receiver Fantasy Football Rankings - Week 18 Thursday WR Updates for Malik Nabers, Ladd McConkey, Jalen McMillan, Darnell Mooney, Josh Downs
Fantasy Football FLEX Rankings (RB, WR, TE) - Week 18 Thursday Updates for Ladd McConkey, Jauan Jennings, Ray Davis, Kenneth Gainwell, Josh Downs
Running Back Fantasy Football Rankings - Week 18 Thursday RB Updates for Zach Charbonnet, Rico Dowdle, Ameer Abdullah, Blake Corum, Ray Davis
Tight End Fantasy Football Rankings - Week 18 Thursday TE Updates for Jonnu Smith, Noah Gray, Chig Okonkwo, Mark Andrews, Zach Ertz, Tucker Kraft
Quarterback Fantasy Football Rankings - Week 18 Thursday QB Updates for Sam Darnold, Jared Goff, Russell Wilson, Joshua Dobbs, Bryce Young, more
Saturday Slate: Daily Fantasy Football Week 18 NFL DFS Lineup Picks on DraftKings and FanDuel (2025)
Video: Week 18 Must-Start Wide Receivers - 2024 Fantasy Football Playoff Streamers, Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Analysis




POPULAR FANTASY TOOLS

Expert Advice
Articles & Tools
Import Your Leagues
Weekly Rankings
Compare Any Players
Stats & Leaders
Starts and Sit
Daily Fantasy
Who To Pickup
24x7 News and Alerts

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Joel Embiid3 hours ago

Will Play On Thursday Night
Trae Young4 hours ago

Questionable Friday With A Hand Contusion
Jaxson Hayes4 hours ago

Will Start Thursday Against The Trail Blazers
Cody Martin4 hours ago

Might Miss Friday's Game
Brandon Miller4 hours ago

Uncertain For Friday
Jalen Johnson4 hours ago

Questionable Friday Against The Lakers
LaMelo Ball4 hours ago

Tagged As Questionable For Friday
Draymond Green4 hours ago

Will Be Available Thursday Against Philadelphia
Stephen Curry4 hours ago

Probable Thursday Night
Zach Edey5 hours ago

Questionable Friday Against The Kings
Gabe Vincent5 hours ago

Ruled Out Thursday Night
Aaron Gordon5 hours ago

Listed As Out Friday Against San Antonio
Pete Alonso5 hours ago

Angels "Looking At" Pete Alonso
Anthony Davis5 hours ago

Ruled Out Against The Trail Blazers
Andrew Wiggins5 hours ago

Added To The Injury Report
Maxi Kleber6 hours ago

Questionable Friday Against Cleveland
P.J. Washington6 hours ago

Could Play Friday Against The Cavaliers
Cam Thomas6 hours ago

Active On Thursday
Miles McBride6 hours ago

Questionable For Friday's Matchup In Oklahoma City
Jalen Brunson6 hours ago

Questionable For Friday Against The Thunder
AJ Green6 hours ago

Skips Thursday's Game
Noah Clowney6 hours ago

Unavailable On Thursday
George Kittle7 hours ago

Upgrades To Full Practice On Thursday
Deebo Samuel Sr.7 hours ago

Misses Thursday's Practice
Clayton Keller7 hours ago

A Game-Time Call Thursday
Brock Purdy7 hours ago

Misses Another Practice
Anton Forsberg7 hours ago

Rejoins Senators Lineup
Artem Zub7 hours ago

Back In Senators Lineup Thursday
Alvin Kamara7 hours ago

Kendre Miller Miss Another Practice
Marc-Edouard Vlasic7 hours ago

Ready For Season Debut On Thursday
A.J. Brown8 hours ago

DeVonta Smith Listed As DNPs Again On Thursday
Jared Spurgeon8 hours ago

Out On Thursday
Martin Fehervary8 hours ago

Good To Go Thursday
Zachary L'Heureux8 hours ago

Suspended For Three Games
Jalen Hurts8 hours ago

Out Again On Thursday
Chris Olave8 hours ago

Practices In Full Again On Thursday
Justice Hill8 hours ago

Ruled Out For Week 18
Darnell Mooney9 hours ago

Drake London, Darnell Mooney Added To Injury Report
Ladd McConkey9 hours ago

Returns To Practice On Thursday
Josh Jacobs9 hours ago

Practices In Limited Capacity On Thursday
Hunter Henry9 hours ago

Remains In Limited Status On Thursday
Malik Nabers9 hours ago

Logs Limited Session On Thursday
Bailey Zappe10 hours ago

Starting On Saturday
Tee Higgins11 hours ago

Officially Questionable For Week 18
Jerome Ford11 hours ago

Won't Play On Saturday
David Njoku11 hours ago

Officially Ruled Out For Week 18
Anthony Richardson12 hours ago

Not Seen On Thursday
Chase Brown12 hours ago

To Be Game-Time Decision On Saturday
Drake Maye13 hours ago

Will Start In Week 18
William Eklund14 hours ago

Ruled Out For Thursday
Jake Walman14 hours ago

To Remain Out For Fifth Consecutive Game
Samuel Ersson14 hours ago

Labeled As Day-To-Day
Valeri Nichushkin14 hours ago

Out On Thursday
Kirill Kaprizov15 hours ago

Likely Out For At Least Two More Games
Auston Matthews15 hours ago

Remains Out On Thursday
Darcy Kuemper15 hours ago

Logs 33-Save Shutout Against Devils
Drake Maye1 day ago

Limited As Week 18 Prep Begins
Xander Schauffele1 day ago

Hoping To Find Success Again At Majors In 2025
Chris Kirk1 day ago

Starts 2025 Defending The Sentry Title
Max Homa1 day ago

Hopes To Rebound After Disappointing 2024 Season
Nick Dunlap1 day ago

Looks To Build On Impressive Rookie Season
Collin Morikawa1 day ago

Heads To The Sentry After Excellent 2024 Season
PGA1 day ago

Sungjae Im Hoping To Start 2025 Season Strongly At The Sentry
Russell Henley1 day ago

Closes Out 2024 Season Strong
Jason Day1 day ago

Looks Ahead To 2025 Season At The Sentry
Akshay Bhatia1 day ago

To Repeat Last Year’s Sentry Performance?
Ludvig Aberg1 day ago

Returns To The Sentry
Jesús Luzardo1 day ago

Jesus Luzardo Feeling 100 Percent
Maverick McNealy1 day ago

Making First Career Start At Kapalua
Corey Conners2 days ago

Making Third Consecutive Start At Kapalua
Viktor Hovland2 days ago

A Gametime Decision For Year's First Event
Tony Finau2 days ago

Making Sixth Start At Kapalua After Rumor-Filled Offseason
Justin Thomas2 days ago

Looks To Get Off To Fast Start In 2025 At Kapalua
Jason Robertson2 days ago

Tallies Three Points In Victory
John Tavares2 days ago

Extends Point Streak To Eight Games
Valeri Nichushkin2 days ago

Departs Early On Tuesday
Samuel Ersson2 days ago

Departs Early On Tuesday
Kris Letang2 days ago

Placed On Injured Reserve, Marcus Pettersson Activated
Igor Shesterkin2 days ago

Placed On Injured Reserve
Ivan Ivan2 days ago

Out Week-To-Week
Patrick Cantlay3 days ago

Looks For Hot Start In 2025
Sam Burns3 days ago

In Top Form Ahead of Kapalua
Cameron Young3 days ago

Needs To Avoid Bad Rounds In Hawaii
Sahith Theegala3 days ago

Looking For Big 2025 Start In Hawaii
Hideki Matsuyama3 days ago

Always A Threat In Hawaii
Billy Horschel3 days ago

Seeks To Build Off Great 2024 Campaign
Jack Flaherty3 days ago

Orioles Interested In Reunion With Jack Flaherty
Alex Bregman4 days ago

Tigers "All-In" On Alex Bregman
Trevor Williams4 days ago

Returning To Washington On Two-Year Deal
Josh Bell4 days ago

Returning To Washington
Pete Alonso4 days ago

Giants Have Pete Alonso "On Their Radar"
Corbin Burnes6 days ago

Inks Six-Year Deal With Arizona
Power your platform with our news
View All News

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

 
Bucky Irving - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Fantasy Football Injury Reports For Week 18 (Thursday Updates): James Conner, Jalen Hurts, Josh Jacobs, Bucky Irving, Brock Purdy, George Kittle, Deebo Samuel Sr., Chase Brown, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Malik Nabers, Ladd McConkey, more

The final week of the NFL regular season has arrived. As time goes on, injury reports get longer and longer (in general) due to the nature of the game and the piling on of more tackles, hits, and falls to the ground from players at every position. At least many fantasy football managers won't have […]

Cameron Dicker - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups, Kickers, Streamers

Week 18 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings: Kicker Updates Include Justin Tucker, Cameron Dicker, Zane Gonzalez, Chris Boswell, Jake Moody, Tyler Bass

If your fantasy football league extends to Week 18, it's worth noting that kickers are not directly affected by teams sitting starters. However, their opportunities to score could take a hit, so that is factored into the rankings. Use our Week 18 fantasy football kicker rankings for 2024 to guide you in setting optimal lineups. […]

Jayden Reed - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL DFS Lineup Picks

Fantasy Football Playoff Rankings for Week 18 - Thursday Updates for Jameson Williams, Tony Pollard, Jordan Addison, Jayden Reed, Kyle Pitts, Breece Hall

If you're nervous about your lineups heading into fantasy football championship action, use our Week 18 fantasy football overall rankings for 2024 to guide your close calls and start-or-sit decisions. It's not time to overthink your start 'em, sit 'em calls. Let's navigate the overall rankings below to see where key fantasy options like Jameson […]

Malik Nabers - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL DFS Picks

Wide Receiver Fantasy Football Rankings - Week 18 Thursday WR Updates for Malik Nabers, Ladd McConkey, Jalen McMillan, Darnell Mooney, Josh Downs

If your fantasy football league extends to Week 18, you probably already know it's going to be a tough week of lineup calls due to key players out of action. We're here to help with our Week 18 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for 2024. Below, you'll find out where key wideouts such as Malik […]

Jauan Jennings - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

Fantasy Football FLEX Rankings (RB, WR, TE) - Week 18 Thursday Updates for Ladd McConkey, Jauan Jennings, Ray Davis, Kenneth Gainwell, Josh Downs

If your fantasy football title game is in Week 18, you will have a ton of things to sort through as teams are either resting starters or "tanking." Our Week 18 fantasy football FLEX rankings for 2024 are here to help your lineup calls and DFS efforts. Ahead of the final slate of the 2024 […]

Zach Charbonnet - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL DFS Picks

Running Back Fantasy Football Rankings - Week 18 Thursday RB Updates for Zach Charbonnet, Rico Dowdle, Ameer Abdullah, Blake Corum, Ray Davis

Week 18 is by far the most difficult slate to navigate for fantasy football. That said, our Week 18 Thursday fantasy football running back rankings for 2024 are here to help you with start-sit calls. Dig into the rankings below to find out where key Week 18 options such as Zach Charbonnet, Rico Dowdle, Ameer […]

Chig Okonkwo - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

Tight End Fantasy Football Rankings - Week 18 Thursday TE Updates for Jonnu Smith, Noah Gray, Chig Okonkwo, Mark Andrews, Zach Ertz, Tucker Kraft

Week 18 is always tough to navigate for fantasy football and DFS. Several teams will rest key starters, so we're here to help our Week 18 fantasy football tight end rankings. Let's dig into the player rankings below to see where TEs on the start-sit bubble like Jonnu Smith, Noah Gray, Chig Okonkwo, Mark Andrews, Zach […]

Sam Darnold - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL DFS Picks

Quarterback Fantasy Football Rankings - Week 18 Thursday QB Updates for Sam Darnold, Jared Goff, Russell Wilson, Joshua Dobbs, Bryce Young, more

If your fantasy football league plays on to Week 18 or you are just reviewing rankings for DFS purposes, our Week 18 fantasy football quarterback rankings for 2024 are here to assist your league-winning or tournament-winning lineup calls. Let's navigate the rankings below to find out where key QBs like Sam Darnold, Jared Goff, Russell […]

Mark Andrews - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

Saturday Slate: Daily Fantasy Football Week 18 NFL DFS Lineup Picks on DraftKings and FanDuel (2025)

If you love high-stakes NFL DFS action on small slates, this Saturday is your time to shine! With just two divisional matchups on the schedule, every lineup decision is magnified. The action kicks off with the Baltimore Ravens hosting the Cleveland Browns at 5:30 p.m. EST, where the Ravens are heavy favorites with an implied […]

Video: Week 18 Must-Start Wide Receivers - 2024 Fantasy Football Playoff Streamers, Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Analysis

Though most season-long fantasy football leagues wrapped up last week, there are still some squads in action in Week 18. We're here to help with those tough start/sit decisions at the WR position! RotoBaller's Matt Donnelly discusses his top "Must Start" WRs that will have a fantasy football impact in Week 18, as well as […]

Mike Evans - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

NFL Survivor Pool Picks: Week 18 Targets and Avoids (2024)

Welcome to our NFL Survivor Pool Picks for Week 18 of the 2024 NFL season! There are so many different pools, fantasy leagues, weekly bets, and futures bets that it's hard to decide what to do with these choices. But survivor pools are the oldest and simplest leagues out there. All you have to do is […]

Lamar Jackson - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

NFL Pick'em Pool Picks (Week 18) - Targets, Avoids, Predictions for Pick'em Contests (2024)

We’ve reached the final week of the NFL regular season. While some games will be of no consequence, others will come with significant playoff implications. Each week of the NFL season, I’ll share my picks for each game and rank their selections for those who play in a format that requires it. The games will […]

Russell Wilson - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL DFS Picks

PrizePicks NFL DFS Prop Picks - Over/Under Props for Week 18 (Saturday Slate)

Hello everybody, and welcome to our PrizePicks NFL DFS prop picks for Week 18 - Saturday Main Slate! The 2024 NFL season is now through the holiday season and gearing up for the playoffs, and our friends over at PrizePicks have a TON of great DFS plays we can look to take advantage of. Our […]