Zach Ertz Scores Twice In Playoff-Clinching Victory
2 weeks agoWashington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz caught six of his seven targets for 72 yards and two touchdowns in their victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday night. Ertz had caught just three passes in total over his past two games but was able to snap this cold streak in a big way. The veteran tight end played a crucial role especially in the second half of this contest. Ertz found the end zone for the first time in the third quarter on a ten yard pass from Jayden Daniels. Then, the 34-year-old would play the hero as he hauled in the playoff-clinching score in overtime from two yards out. Despite his recent struggles, Ertz should continued to be viewed as a low-end TE1 playing on a high-octane Washington offense. He remains a solid play in all formats next weekend with Noah Brown (kidney) on the injured reserve as he should continue to see a reliable target share.
Source: ESPN.com
Source: ESPN.com